Randolph College names commencement speaker

Roosevelt Montás, senior lecturer in American Studies and English at Columbia University, will serve as the 2022 commencement speaker at Randolph College.

Montás is one of the nation's leading experts on the history, meaning and future of liberal education, according to a college news release.

Liberal education is something close to the heart of Randolph College President Bradley W. Bateman, who is retiring this June after a nine-year tenure, according to a college news release.

“Roosevelt Montás is one of the most passionate advocates for liberal education in America today,” Bateman said in the release. “Thus, he will be able to speak to the Class of 2022 about the unique journey they have undertaken at Randolph College.”

Montás was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to New York as a teenager. He attended schools in Queens before entering Columbia University in 1991. He completed his doctorate in English at Columbia. Montás specializes in antebellum American literature and culture, with a specific interest in American citizenship.

The 2022 commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 29 in Randolph's WildCat Stadium. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Smith Hall Theatre.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.