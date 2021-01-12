Randolph College outlines plan to reopen campus for spring semester

Move-in for some students begins later this week but many won't return until Jan. 28, 30 and 31. The move-in process will look different than past years, according to Brenda Edson, director of college relations at Randolph College. Move-in times will be scheduled and staggered to avoid large groups on campus at one time. Students will be allowed only two people to assist them in moving their items, and all will have their temperature taken before going on campus.

Edson said all students are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours prior to a student’s return to campus.

The college has designated two residence halls to house students who may be diagnosed with COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms: Webb Hall will house students who are in isolation because they have tested positive for the virus, while Grosvenor Apartments will house students who are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness and are pending test results, or have been considered a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19.