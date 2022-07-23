Randolph College research takes closer look at Pearl S. Buck

Pearl S. Buck — a Nobel prize-winning writer, political activist in the 1940s and a graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, now known as Randolph College — was the basis of a research project this summer at the college.

Buck founded the East and West Association in 1942 to facilitate cultural exchange between Asia and the West.

“No one has ever done anything about Pearl Buck’s political views or her foreign policy activism,” said Selda Altan, assistant professor of history at Randolph College and head of this project.

The research stems from Altan’s interests in women’s perspectives during World War II and a current project the professor is working on.

That project is about American journalist Helen Foster Snow and author Ida Pruitt coming together with two sisters from China: Soong Mei-ling and Soong Ch'ing-ling, who were better known in America as Madame Chiang Kai-shek and Madame Sun Yat-sen due to their marriages to those presidents of China.

They established industrial cooperatives, commonly known as "Indusco" or "Gung Ho," to meet China’s wartime needs by resettling China's industry and refugees, who were mostly women and children. At that time, Japan occupied China's eastern coasts where China's industry was based.

The nationalist government at the time transferred some of these factories to the interior. The Indusco initiative supported this effort by establishing smaller production units. Altan said many people escaped the occupation on the coasts and started to work in these factories and cooperatives as refugees.

This was all in alignment with Buck and her efforts as she tried increase sympathy for China in the United States. Altan wanted to bring these two items together by looking further into Buck.

“I was interested in those topics before coming here and then as I was transitioning to a new project. I wanted to utilize our sources here at Randolph,” Altan said.

Altan and her student, Ranger Kinney, wanted to understand the foreign policy vision and background of Buck's perspective on American policy toward China during and after World War II, through 1949 — when the U.S.-supported nationalist regime in China lost the civil war to the Chinese Communist Party.

Kinney said Buck has always been of interest.

“It’s a very interesting period and I was interested to see what Buck thought about that and what the American perspective was, because Buck was, for a large part of her life, the American to talk to about China,” Kinney said.

To start, they used special collections at the Lipscomb Library at Randolph College. The special collections had interviews of people who knew Buck when she was alive, plus short articles and letters that Buck wrote to other important political figures.

Within those collections, the group looked at issues of a magazine called "Asia and the Americas," spanning from 1941 to 1946.

It was a magazine that Buck and her husband took over in 1942 and it became the press of the East and West Association. She wrote articles for every issue and also published articles from other writers who wrote about China and southeast Asia.

An example is an article about people in India that discussed Mahatma Gandhi’s independence movement.

The group also had access to Jane Rabb’s collection at Lipscomb’s Library. It included her correspondence, interview recordings, newspaper clips and articles she used while writing the Pearl Buck entry in “Notable American Women.”

They found a copy of a letter to Eleanor Roosevelt that Buck wrote in 1943 before Roosevelt visited China. In the letter, Buck advised the first lady on what to do, who to talk to and what not to do.

“What we’ve learned is that Buck’s idea of war foreign policy was not focused on military aid, it was focused on making Americans understand that the Chinese were, at their core, people,” Kinney said. “There was a relationship that could be had beyond whatever official relationship the U.S. government had.”

Altan and Kinney also traveled to the New York Public Library. The professor said from their trip to New York, they learned Buck was a part of the humanitarian aid in her work with the United China Relief — a semi-official body who collected funds to provide help to China during the Japanese occupation. They were providing doctors, medical help and opened schools.

“From the New York Library particularly, it kind of fits into our larger picture of Buck as a foreign policy advocate,” Kinney said.

Altan explained through Buck’s efforts, she was ultimately not successful in terms of influencing American foreign policy towards China. Yet, she emphasized Buck’s activism was invaluable.

“By 1949, from an American perspective, China was lost,” Altan said. “This was something she was trying to prevent because she knew that a civil war was coming and she knew that communists were gaining ground in China.”

Kinney said at first Buck was successful, but ultimately she could not outdo the messaging of the United States government at that time.

“Ultimately, because of the aggressive nature of American foreign policy towards the communist movement in Asia, there was no way a private citizen who was doing, I think, her best to try and gain sympathy for the people in China could outdo the propaganda the government was spewing about the communists,” Kinney said.

Kinney is a rising junior at Randolph College majoring in history. Kinney plans to continue school after undergrad studies due to an interest in comparative revolutions.

Kinney believes it was important to study Buck.

“I think what’s most important about what we learned about Buck is that her way of looking at China is still important,” Kinney said. “Buck wanted Americans to view this situation as two groups of people who are very similar and have, not similar customs, but similar values in many cases.”