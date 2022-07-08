Randolph College researchers look to plant food forest

A year ago, students at Randolph College, Sweet Briar College and the University of Lynchburg participated in a heat mapping project where they drove around Lynchburg collecting temperatures to analyze heat risks around the city.

Just a few months removed from receiving statistics on the study this spring, a small group at Randolph College is expanding on the research as they plan to one day plant food forests to combat heat risks. A food forest is an area of edible plants that attempts to mimic the ecosystem of a natural forest.

“Some people are not only more vulnerable to heat now, but in the future they will be too,” said Karin Warren, Herzog family professor of environmental studies at Randolph College.

The results from the heat mapping study showed there is a correlation between some of the highest heat risks in the city and areas that historically were redlined — an outlawed practice in which services such as mortgages are denied to residents in so-called “hazardous” neighborhoods; the practice typically was used to discriminate against minority and low-income residents.

Also, these areas have limited access to food compared to others.

Eva Pontius, a rising senior and an environmental science major at the college, said the summer project started as a class project in the fall.

The task was to figure out a strategy using greenery to reduce the temperatures in the areas that are hottest on the map. With Pontius’ previous knowledge of permaculture — the development of agricultural systems with the intent to be sustainable and self-sufficient such as farms or gardens — she was interested in an edible solution.

“I think it could be really helpful to see Lynchburg as a small city being able to do something like this,” Pontius said.

Hannah Cloven, rising junior and double major in environmental science and chemistry, mentioned some of the early challenges involved trying to narrow down what they wanted to accomplish in six weeks.

“I think we really focused on looking for areas, like studying heat maps and seeing which neighborhoods would be good for a food forest,” Cloven said.

This summer, the group had conversations with the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department, a community engagement manager and a permaculture designer. They also visited a food forest at the Bedford YMCA.

Warren noted coordinating conversations with staff in the city and partners at UL and Sweet Briar has been a big part of their efforts.

“We all want to be on the same page to ensure that whatever community solution moves forward … that the community wants it.”

This summer, Pontius worked on refining the heat map that was previously created.

She indicated clear neighborhood lines and historically redlined areas on the map, using Lynchburg's geographic information system website and also indicated redlined areas using the homeowners loan corporation geographic information system. Both systems are online for public record.

This helps to highlight potential areas for a food forest.

“That kind of helped me get an idea of what areas are experiencing high heat,” Pontius said.

Cloven helped to put all of the materials together in a format for the public, in the form of brochures and posters, to help inform community members about the heat risks and ideas moving forward.

The group is at the beginning stages of the process and hopes to continue conversations and research throughout the year. They are preparing for the next phase, which is communicating with members of the community about their findings and ideas.

“We’re trying to be responsive to what the city and the community is saying as we go along too,” Warren said.

Cloven said this study important because it can impact a lot of people by addressing food insecurity and rising temperatures.

"If we can offer help, why not?” Cloven said. “This is a way to help the overall community with alleviating temperature and fighting climate change which is ultimately our goal.”