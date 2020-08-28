Randolph College responds to allegations of Title IX misconduct

"We try to create a culture of consent and to help people to have healthy relationships," he said. "To hear these allegations tells us that we should think about how we can do that work better."

According to resources on the college's Title IX web page, the campus has 14 faculty and staff members identified as "Campus Advocates" who have received specialized training and are able to respond to students who have experienced sexual violence. These advocates are able to provide confidential advice to students, but an official allegation of sexual misconduct must be made to the college's Title IX director. Once a claim has been made, on-campus investigators investigate the claim.

Regardless of the nature of the allegation, Bateman said all students who bring a claim are treated "fairly, seriously, thoughtfully and compassionately."

"The Title IX director is never going to shut anybody down," Bateman said.

Bateman said the college is not at liberty to comment on any specific cases. The News & Advance reached out to 2 alumnae of the college who made public social media posts regarding their experiences on campus but did not hear back.

In a written statement sent to alumni Aug. 12 and posted on the college's website, Bateman responded to the allegations.

"Recently, several alumnae of the College have made allegations on social media that they were sexually assaulted while students at the College. These allegations are deeply troubling, and we thus felt that it was important to communicate directly with you to address any concerns that you may have. We do not tolerate sexual misconduct on our campus, and we will deal with it appropriately whenever such allegations are made to the College," Bateman wrote.

