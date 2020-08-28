Randolph College responds to allegations of Title IX misconduct

In response to allegations of Title IX misconduct, Randolph College is making efforts to improve resources on campus.
Earlier this month, Randolph College alumni took to social media to share their experiences with sexual assault during their time on campus, alleging the college failed to properly investigate their allegations when they occurred.
According to the college's most recent summary of reported crime statistics, two rapes were reported in 2016, two in 2017 and three in 2018. In those three years, the college saw eight reports of fondling. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, the last sexual assault complaint filed from the campus of Randolph College was on April 6, 2017.
In an interview last week with The News & Advance, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said the college takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously. The college's Title IX office provides resources and education to every Randolph College student and he said he wants to think of ways the college can do even more.
"We investigate all allegations over which we have jurisdiction and we fully follow the law," Bateman said.
Bateman said he is creating a committee of students, alumni, faculty, staff and parents that will be charged with examining the college's current practices and evaluating opportunities for growth.
"We try to create a culture of consent and to help people to have healthy relationships," he said. "To hear these allegations tells us that we should think about how we can do that work better."
According to resources on the college's Title IX web page, the campus has 14 faculty and staff members identified as "Campus Advocates" who have received specialized training and are able to respond to students who have experienced sexual violence. These advocates are able to provide confidential advice to students, but an official allegation of sexual misconduct must be made to the college's Title IX director. Once a claim has been made, on-campus investigators investigate the claim.
Regardless of the nature of the allegation, Bateman said all students who bring a claim are treated "fairly, seriously, thoughtfully and compassionately."
"The Title IX director is never going to shut anybody down," Bateman said.
Bateman said the college is not at liberty to comment on any specific cases. The News & Advance reached out to 2 alumnae of the college who made public social media posts regarding their experiences on campus but did not hear back.
In a written statement sent to alumni Aug. 12 and posted on the college's website, Bateman responded to the allegations.
"Recently, several alumnae of the College have made allegations on social media that they were sexually assaulted while students at the College. These allegations are deeply troubling, and we thus felt that it was important to communicate directly with you to address any concerns that you may have. We do not tolerate sexual misconduct on our campus, and we will deal with it appropriately whenever such allegations are made to the College," Bateman wrote.
