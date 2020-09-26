Randolph College students, professors adapt to meet demands of remote semester

Evans said the group mailed painting supplies to students and everyone got on a Google Meet video call and painted together.

“It was supposed to be a one-hour event,” Evans said. “I didn’t get off the call until 1 a.m. because my friends were there and we just were talking and catching up for hours.”

Though Weigle is living in Lynchburg, she said she struggles to feel close to the campus community and often turns to social media to stay plugged into campus news and what her classmates have been up to.

This time of the year, Weigle said, she would typically be busy with classes and rehearsals. While she wishes the campus were open, she doesn’t mind the break.

“I’ve had time to just work on me and really focus on my classes,” Weigle said. “But I just want to be back and performing. I just miss everyone.”

Weigle said she hopes the campus will open for the spring semester and, most importantly, that she’ll get some sort of graduation ceremony.

Edson said she is not sure when the college community can expect an official decision about the spring semester.

“We hope that we will be able to open in person for the spring semester,” she said. “However, it is still too soon to make a final decision.”

