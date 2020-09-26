Randolph College students, professors adapt to meet demands of remote semester

Randolph College junior Shae Starks misses the view from the small sitting area behind Main Hall on the college’s campus.
It’s an area she frequented during her first two years as a student there, unwinding after a day of classes and watching the sun set over the mountains.
“There are no bad views on campus,” said Starks, who is majoring in chemistry with minors in environmental studies and music. “That’s what I’m missing right now — just being there.”
Starks and the rest of the Randolph College's around 600 students haven’t been on campus this semester. Anticipating COVID-19-caused disruptions to the fall semester, the college announced in July it would conduct all classes online.
Brenda Edson, spokesperson for the college, said officials are continuing to monitor the pandemic and plan to reopen campus when they feel it is safe to do so.
“We absolutely want our students to have that in-person experience, but the safety and well-being of our community is our biggest priority,” Edson said in an email.
For now, campus remains quiet. Residence halls are empty. Only the sounds of professors teaching to laptops in empty classrooms fills the silence.
Transitioning to remote classes
Erin Heller, visiting assistant professor of biology at the college, said this is her first semester serving in the official professor role for a course, which had its advantages.
“I didn’t really have a set system in place yet,” Heller said. “So I was able to just make this system work.”
Heller said determining how to transition her hands-on, dissection-based zoology lab was the biggest challenge she faced in planning for a remote semester. In order to give students the most hands-on experience possible, outside of the classroom, Heller mailed her students kits with specimens and tools they would need to conduct their dissection labs from home throughout the semester.
For her lecture-based courses, Heller said she is holding both synchronous and asynchronous sessions. On Mondays and Wednesdays, lectures are presented asynchronously, meaning students are not required to be “in class” at a certain time.
“Some students prefer asynchronous, some people prefer synchronous, so I was like, I'm just going to do both and then everybody will get something that they like,” Heller said.
On Fridays, she said, classes meet synchronously to discuss the principles they learned that week and relate them to current events. For individual help or help with labs, Heller said, she’s doing whatever she can to make herself available to students.
Heller has been primarily working from campus, which gets a little lonely, she said.
“I like working with students, so it is a little bit sad to not have students come and pop in to say ‘Hello,’” she said.
For Randolph College junior Jaelyn Evans, the transition to remote classes was easier said than done.
A Chicago native, Evans went home for spring break last semester and never came back. Learning how to function from her childhood home when she had been largely independent for years was a challenge, she said. While many college students are making the transition back home after being away at college for a short time, Evans said she attended a boarding school for high school, so it had been years since she lived in her parents’ home.
“I’ve had to have conversations with my parents where I’m like, ‘I’m not supposed to be here, you guys know I’m not supposed to be here, so how can we make this work?’” she said. “It’s been a pretty major adjustment, for sure.”
Evans, a political science major pursuing minors in music and Chinese, is living in a completely different time zone than Lynchburg. With synchronous classes, her 8 a.m. course became 7 a.m., but she’s making it work.
“The teachers have all been super understanding, even though my time difference is only an hour,” Evans said.
Getting creative
Senior Kaitlin Weigle, a theatre major and music minor, said remote learning has been difficult for her performance-based courses. Class activities that were once hands-on and interactive, Weigle said, are now “restricted” to video submissions and conference calls.
“It’s performing, so we prefer to work with each other in person,” Weigle said. “There’s a lot of importance in connecting with people, whether that’s fellow actors, the audience, the professor. That’s hard to do online.”
Weigle said her professors have been using creative methods to teach performance-based classes online.
Stephanie Earl, assistant professor of theatre at the college, said she’s much more confident about teaching her acting and directing classes online now than she was when campus closed in the spring.
“When we first had to close down, I was at a complete loss as to how to go about teaching acting classes online,” she said. “I was completely overwhelmed.”
Luckily, she said, theatre professors at other colleges around the nation were experiencing the same thing, so she was quickly able to find ideas from them to use in her classes.
Earl said she’s been primarily working from campus, where she films her lectures from the college’s main theater and spends much of her days on video calls through Zoom or Google Meet. While acting and directing courses are primarily hands-on and interactive, Earl has had to get creative with assignments by focusing on solo work and video auditions.
Earl said that has been “a silver lining” to remote classes — she’s been forced to teach her students how to perform to a camera and submit video auditions.
“I've been focusing a lot on how do you create a really effective video audition, whether that's cold reading, or whether that's monologue work,” she said. “I've been focusing on those skills a lot, and those are actually practical real-life skills.”
Earl said remote classes also are giving her students the chance to be really creative with what they have at home. On stage, the possibilities are endless when it comes to props, set designs and lighting. In a student’s childhood bedroom, they’re forced to think creatively about how to design and light a scene.
“At first I thought, ‘What are we going to do?’” she said. “Now I see there’s so much we can do with remote education.”
Emily Chua, professor of music and chair of the music department at the college, said instructing music courses online also required a lot of creativity.
One of the largest challenges with teaching music online was how sound travels online. It’s not as simple as asking students to hop on a Zoom call and sing or play their instruments, she said. There are sound delays, Internet connectivity issues and countless other challenges.
Instead, she said, professors and students are sharing sound recordings of instrumental and vocal performances. Then, she said, when students are working on their material, they are able to play the recording of other aspects of the piece and all the sound comes from one space.
Chua said remote learning has made room for students to be more critical when evaluating their personal performances.
“Students are much more conscious of the work they’re submitting,” Chua said. “Students are paying closer attention and taking time to make improvements.”
With online technologies and software, Chua said, she and other professors in the music department have been able to provide students with experiences that are “almost like being together, but not quite.”
Staying connected
On a college campus, it’s hard to feel like there’s nothing to do. From classes to sports events to clubs, there’s plenty to fill the time. Remote college makes that contact harder.
Evans said she’s staying connected to the Randolph College campus through clubs and campus-led events. This week, Evans attended a virtual paint party presented by the Randolph Programming Board, a group of students who design programs and activities for students.
Evans said the group mailed painting supplies to students and everyone got on a Google Meet video call and painted together.
“It was supposed to be a one-hour event,” Evans said. “I didn’t get off the call until 1 a.m. because my friends were there and we just were talking and catching up for hours.”
Though Weigle is living in Lynchburg, she said she struggles to feel close to the campus community and often turns to social media to stay plugged into campus news and what her classmates have been up to.
This time of the year, Weigle said, she would typically be busy with classes and rehearsals. While she wishes the campus were open, she doesn’t mind the break.
“I’ve had time to just work on me and really focus on my classes,” Weigle said. “But I just want to be back and performing. I just miss everyone.”
Weigle said she hopes the campus will open for the spring semester and, most importantly, that she’ll get some sort of graduation ceremony.
Edson said she is not sure when the college community can expect an official decision about the spring semester.
“We hope that we will be able to open in person for the spring semester,” she said. “However, it is still too soon to make a final decision.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!