Randolph College students take closer look at viruses

For the past six weeks, a group of students at Randolph College have studied viruses and how they work.

Adam Houlihan, chair of the department of biological sciences and associate professor, said he thought about offering the special one-time course because viruses are “on people’s minds right now.”

“I thought it would be something that would be naturally interesting for especially our students,” Houlihan said. “Give them an opportunity to kind of learn about this stuff that's been in the news and part of their everyday life.”

Houlihan said the fact that it's a one-time course is a technicality. The department wanted to offer a new course in the rotation of classes as a member of a department will not be present this semester. The professor saw it as an opportunity to offer virology, a course he said students have enjoyed.

The virology course is a seven-week class that began Oct. 20. It focuses on the fundamental biology of viruses — the structure, the genome composition, the molecular mechanisms they use in order to replicate themselves and how the virus evolves.

Viruses make a lot of offspring and a lot of mistakes when they’re duplicating or replicating themselves; the professor described the process as trial and error.

Houlihan said viruses evolve “extremely rapidly” relative to cells, as they have a short generation time. He said a virus genomes are constantly "pushing the edges" and changing a little over time which can cause progeny viruses, such as the different COVID-19 variants that have been discovered.

For the course, there’s a normal lecture and an optional laboratory portion. Both portions of the class are seven weeks long and the two portions run simultaneously. There’s about 19 students in the lecture and nine students enrolled in the laboratory.

“We don't talk so much about health care interventions and medical intervention [in class] … We don't talk about antiviral agents quite so much. It's more just kind of a basic viral biology,” Houlihan said.

In the lab, Houlihan said, students focus mainly on bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria — because they are relatively easy to work with; viruses that infect humans are more complex and require “a lot more special equipment.”

For the first four weeks, Houlihan gave students instructions on the basic viral logical methodology: How do you grow viruses in the lab? How do you assess the viruses? How do you count the viruses?

The professor explained viruses cannot grow independently of a host cell. They must enter a cell, “hijack” that cell's processes and force the cell to make viral protein, ultimately making a viral genome and assembling new viruses.

For example, students use Escherichia coli, more commonly referred to as E. coli, as a host cell and bacteriophage T4, which is an Escherichia virus.

Early on in the lab, students administered a few drops of T4 into the E. coli and observed what happened.

At the midpoint of the course, students in the lab transitioned into independent experiments in groups of three.

They devised and proposed their own experiments, using the bacteriophages they had been working with early on.

Students made their own schedules while planning and conducting the experiment. They also had a $300 budget, which comes from the science department, in the case they wanted to work with a specific chemical or materials they didn't have.

Senior Jazmeen Ortiz, a senior studying biology, said she and her group tested how different antibacterial soaps react with E. Coli. The group wanted to see which soap is more effective at protecting someone from viruses by looking at their effectiveness.

“Viruses tend to transmit through skin-to-skin contact, and so I kind of came up with the idea to see which soap is more effective towards protecting the person from any viruses,” Ortiz said.

Talia Santiago, a senior double majoring in sport and exercise studies and economics, and her partners took a look at antibiotic resistance for their independent experiment. Antibiotic resistance is a health topic commonly discussed these days.

“Basically, we're trying to find an alternative, and we saw studies saying that bacteriophages, which is what we used, have comparable results to antibiotics,” Santiago said.

Senior Alison Merced and her group studied the effect ultraviolet light had on mutating bacteriophages.

Merced explained it’s important to understand how the sun and UV light affect the bacteriophages and how effective they are at killing bacteria.

All three groups are analyzing the data collected in preparation for their formal presentations, when they will discuss their findings with the class.

Senior Brandon Harrison said the class has been "one of my more rigorous but also more fruitful classes."

"It's a lot more I can take out into the real world," Harrison said. "... I can take this out to be anything that I wanted to do."

Randolph College lab tech Sarah Harper-Roche said this is the part of her job she really enjoys.

“I really value working with the students, whether it be one on one or in small groups where I get to teach them what I know and what I've used in the industry before coming into Randolph College,” Harper-Roche said.

Houlihan wants students to take three things away from the course: good record-keeping, the importance of note-taking and communication.

“It's just good to know that these intensely smart people are going to be able to go out into the world. It's comforting to me; it's encouraging to me,” Houlihan said.