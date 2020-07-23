Randolph College to move fall classes online

Randolph College will move fall semester classes online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the college announced Thursday.

In a message to the college community, Bradley Bateman, president of the college, said the college feels on-campus classes would be interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the “limited in-person experiences” on-campus classes would allow are not more important than the health and safety of students and staff.

“I realize this is not the decision most of you hoped to hear,” Bateman said in the message. “It is certainly not the news I would prefer to share.

In June, the college announced it would begin fall classes on campus on Aug. 24 and take steps to ensure the health and safety of students and staff by implementing physical distancing, disinfecting protocols, mask requirements and other measures.

Bateman said making the change now will allow faculty more time to adjust their courses for online instruction.

Thursday’s announcement said the college hopes to resume classes on campus in the spring, and a final decision will be announced later in the fall.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

