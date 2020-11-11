Randolph College to open campus for spring semester

After an entirely virtual fall semester, Randolph College will reopen campus to students and staff for the spring semester.
In a message to the college community Wednesday, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said students will be able to choose whether they will continue to learn in an online format or return to campus in the spring.
"The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority, and every decision we make is based on that commitment and our desire to provide the best possible educational experience to our students," Bateman said. "I look forward to welcoming you back behind the Red Brick Wall."
Bateman said officials "know that not all of our student body wants to resume on-campus learning." While classes will be offered in a mix of hybrid, online and in-person formats, students who choose to remain off campus will be allowed to take courses online.
Over the summer, Randolph College officials chose to move to an entirely remote instructional model for the fall semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bateman said Wednesday the college will enforce "strict guidelines" regarding behavior and activities on campus, including social distancing and face mask requirements.
In a message to the college community last month, Bateman said the college surveyed its students regarding the spring semester. According to the message, 57% of the college's around 600 students participated in the survey conducted at the beginning of October. Of those, more than 60% said they would prefer to be on campus for the spring semester.
According to Wednesday's message, details are still being made regarding housing, dining, classes and returning to work. Students and staff should look for more communication from the college in the coming weeks.
Residence halls are scheduled to open for the spring semester at 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the college's 2020-21 academic calendar. Spring classes are set to begin on Feb. 1.
