Randolph College to open campus for spring semester

After an entirely virtual fall semester, Randolph College will reopen campus to students and staff for the spring semester.

In a message to the college community Wednesday, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said students will be able to choose whether they will continue to learn in an online format or return to campus in the spring.

"The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority, and every decision we make is based on that commitment and our desire to provide the best possible educational experience to our students," Bateman said. "I look forward to welcoming you back behind the Red Brick Wall."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bateman said officials "know that not all of our student body wants to resume on-campus learning." While classes will be offered in a mix of hybrid, online and in-person formats, students who choose to remain off campus will be allowed to take courses online.