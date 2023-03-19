Randolph College is rolling out new academic programs from computer science to film and video starting this fall for students.

As the world and workplace changes and develops, "we know that there are degree programs that will benefit today’s students that we don’t currently offer,” said Randolph College President Sue Ott Rowlands.

She said the new rollout also is an attempt to make the college more appealing to potential students.

“Our new programs are designed to capture the attention of today’s students and to respond to what they are looking for in a college experience while still staying very true to our original roots in liberal arts education,” Rowlands said.

According to a release from the college, the new programs include the following majors: computer science, criminal justice/criminology, robotics and mechatronics engineering, film and video, marine science and integrative studies.

It also includes a master’s degree in museum studies, low-residency and online master of arts teaching degrees along with a new honors college.

Gary Dop, dean of graduate studies and innovation, said the overall process started at the beginning of the fall semester, with “sort of an open call” to faculty and staff to present initial proposals on different programs that they would be interested in bringing to the college.

From there, faculty separated into teams based on their interests.

He said the college incentivized the faculty with grant funding, given to the 11 teams of faculty and provided by the college, and over the next months, 18 proposals were turned in.

Out of the 18 proposals, 11 proposals were selected to move forward and the teams then worked to develop and work through the curriculums. Financial modeling also was included, in terms of staffing, overall costs and the amount of potential students.

Grant funding was used by each research team to help aid in research such as bringing in paid consultants to help map out the potential programs.

The 11 proposals were fully developed and submitted in mid-February and the administration met to decide which pieces they will begin to support moving forward.

“We vetted them and looked at student demand data from national surveys, as well as anecdotal data from our own admissions group, and determined where the biggest student demand was,” Rowlands said.

Some programs, including computer science, marine science and criminal justice/criminology, will be introduced this fall, while others will be introduced over the next two years, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the college said in a news release.

“It has been energizing and awe-inspiring to witness the creativity of our faculty and staff around new academic initiatives,” Liz Perry-Sizemore, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in the college’s release. “Their ideas reflect a deep respect for our mission and a keen understanding of the needs and wants of today’s current and prospective students.”

Dop described the new rollout as “one of the most exciting moments” in the history of this institution.

“This is the most progressive and significant initiative I've seen in my 10 years here, and it's brought our community together and built a lot of enthusiasm for the future, and I think the faculty and staff are really excited to see what comes as we build these,” Dop said.

Overall, Rowlands said the college’s strategies also include increasing retention rates, along with increasing enrollment. She said the goal for the first year class next year is 180 students, and the year after that about 210 students, with goals of reaching an overall enrollment of 800 to 900 students. The college had 175 new students this year.

The president said she is looking forward to building a “more robust campus life.”

“I think that as we position ourselves for growth, we are experiencing a certain amount of excitement on campus,” Rowlands said.