Randolph College's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. service goes virtual

Randolph College's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. service will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.

The event, featuring guest speaker Martha Jones, an author and professor of history at Johns Hopkins University, will air on the college's YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Monday. In addition to a speech by Jones, the event will also include remarks from students, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman and Hermina Hendricks, the college's interim chief diversity officer.

Steve Willis, special assistant to the president and secretary of Randolph’s Board of Trustees, said it's one of many events the college is adjusting to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines. The college is preparing to bring students back to campus for the spring semester, after conducting the fall semester completely remotely.

Hendricks said the decision to air the event on YouTube also means more of the community will be able to watch on Monday — or whenever is convenient for them.

"You can be at home in your pajamas and learn so much by listening to this event," Hendricks said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}