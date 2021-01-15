Randolph College's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. service goes virtual

Randolph College's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. service will be held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.
The event, featuring guest speaker Martha Jones, an author and professor of history at Johns Hopkins University, will air on the college's YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Monday. In addition to a speech by Jones, the event will also include remarks from students, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman and Hermina Hendricks, the college's interim chief diversity officer.
Steve Willis, special assistant to the president and secretary of Randolph’s Board of Trustees, said it's one of many events the college is adjusting to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines. The college is preparing to bring students back to campus for the spring semester, after conducting the fall semester completely remotely.
Hendricks said the decision to air the event on YouTube also means more of the community will be able to watch on Monday — or whenever is convenient for them.
"You can be at home in your pajamas and learn so much by listening to this event," Hendricks said.
Hendricks said the college has held this event annually for 25 years, honoring and celebrating the life and contributions of Martin Luther King, Jr.
"It has become an event in which the students and the college community come together to be reminded of how far in our history we have come as far as civil rights, and also to remind us how far we need to go," Hendricks said.
Jones, this year's featured speaker, is the author of "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality For All," which focuses on the Black women's suffrage movement.
“We like to bring a scholar in for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and someone who has a bent toward social justice because that’s what Dr. King was about,” Willis said in a news release from the college. “This topic she’s writing about is infinitely linked to social justice and civil rights."
Much of Jones' writing is focused on race and civil rights.
"This celebration often sets the tone of peace and calm and awareness for the upcoming semester," Hendricks said.