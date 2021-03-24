Randolph College's annual SciFest happening virtually this week

Randolph College's annual SciFest science event is happening virtually this week.

The event began in 2005 as a science day for kids before expanding to a multi-day festival in 2009. This year's event features virtual events happening now through Saturday, as well as the keynote speech by James Kakalios, author and Taylor Distinguished Professor in the University of Minnesota’s School of Physics and Astronomy, which will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the college will hold its Science Day for third through sixth graders — complete with a virtual event featuring live, hands-on activity sessions.

Those who pre-registered for the event will pick up their lab kits and T-shirts at the Randolph College campus this week. A 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. session will be available to all.

For more information, visit randolphscience.org/scifest.

