Randolph College announced its annual SciFest will take place the last weekend of March.

The festival started as a science day for children in 2005, and it expanded to a festival in 2009.

Activities will take place Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26.

The weekend of events kicks off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with keynote performer and professional juggler Greg Kennedy who last performed at the festival in 2017.

A key activity for the weekend is a science day on Saturday, for "little scientists" from ages 3 to 7 and third through sixth graders. The science day is free with registration required.

The weekend of activities concludes Sunday evening.

For a full list of events, visit https://randolphscience.org/scifest/.