Randolph College's new chief diversity officer aims to ensure every student, staffer feels safe

Bradley Bateman, president of the college, said ensuring inclusivity on a campus where people are learning, working and living is one of the most important tasks a higher education institution has — and he thinks Burke-Henderson will play a pivotal role in making Randolph College a more inclusive environment.

"We’re very excited to have Ms. Burke-Henderson as part of our Randolph family," Bateman said in a statement. "She brings a wealth of experience that will aid her in her work as chief diversity officer and as head of our Office of Identity, Diversity and Inclusion. Even in the short time she has been here — and while dealing with the unique challenges brought by the pandemic — she has been able to make incredible progress meeting members of our community and finding her place at Randolph."

Steve Willis, special assistant to the president and secretary of the board of trustees, said he works closely with the president's senior staff and looks forward to working with Burke-Henderson.

"She has the ability to open up a space where people can ask questions and come to the table and say, 'I don't understand this,' or 'Can you help me with this situation,'" he said. "I think she's going to be an excellent resource to faculty and students."