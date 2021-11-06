Randolph College's new curriculum model off to smooth start

Eventually, she became excited about it, she said, but had no idea how much she would love it.

Though it may be too soon to draw conclusions about the effect of the new model on student performance, Earl said she saw higher quiz and test scores and more lively discussion and debate about assigned readings over the first session than in semesters past.

"I felt like my class was a priority," she said. "Which, it's not that it wasn't before, but it seems like it's easy to prioritize two things and it's impossible to prioritize five things; something is going to go to the bottom of the list."

While there are obvious benefits for students, Earl said professors are feeling the benefits too, such as having more time to prepare for classes, grade assignments and work with students.

"I'm bringing my best and they're bringing their best," she said.

Sophomore Noah Bryant said he initially was overwhelmed by the quicker pace of his classes under the TAKE2 model, but quickly found having no classes on Wednesdays allowed him to catch up or get ahead on his work. Bryant said he felt more organized and was able to manage his time better under the new model.