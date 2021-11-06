Randolph College's new curriculum model off to smooth start

Randolph College launched its new "TAKE2" curriculum model this fall, and both faculty and students said the first session went of without a hitch.
Instead of taking five three-credit-hour courses in a 15-week semester, the new model allows Randolph College students to take two four-credit-hour courses at a time during a seven-week session. An academic year is comprised of four seven-week sessions, with two and a half days for finals following each session.
Randolph College junior Eva Pontius said she transferred from North Carolina State University this year and found the new curriculum model made the transition easier for her.
"Randolph is already a lot smaller than N.C. State, so you get more professor one-on-one time, but I think that the TAKE2 also promotes that relationship with professors because you see them four days a week instead of just two," she said.
While the classes move at a faster pace, Pontius said having only two classes allowed her to focus more deeply on the subject matter at hand. She's also found her professors have been understanding and realistic about the tasks they assign under the new model.
"It's a learning process for both them and us," she said.
Travis Carter, dean of admission at the college, said the feedback he and his team of admissions counselors have gotten over the past several months at college fairs across the nation has been "overwhelmingly positive."
For students who have never taken college classes, he said, taking five classes right after they've just stepped onto campus can be overwhelming.
"For us to be able to offer them two classes and for them to be able to kind of dip their toes in and adjust and figure out what college is all about and what a college workload is all about, I think, has been just a fantastic opportunity for the students," he said. "It's a huge selling point to be able to tell a student, 'You're only going to take two classes at a time, and you're going to graduate on time.'"
Carter said the new model allows students to fully immerse themselves in two subjects, rather than balancing five courses for an entire semester.
The admission office already is seeing impacts to enrollment, which Carter largely attributes to TAKE2. Applications are up more than 150% compared to this time last year, he said.
Stephanie Earl, associate professor of theater, said she was skeptical about the switch at first.
"It just was so radical and so different than anything I had ever done," she said.
Eventually, she became excited about it, she said, but had no idea how much she would love it.
Though it may be too soon to draw conclusions about the effect of the new model on student performance, Earl said she saw higher quiz and test scores and more lively discussion and debate about assigned readings over the first session than in semesters past.
"I felt like my class was a priority," she said. "Which, it's not that it wasn't before, but it seems like it's easy to prioritize two things and it's impossible to prioritize five things; something is going to go to the bottom of the list."
While there are obvious benefits for students, Earl said professors are feeling the benefits too, such as having more time to prepare for classes, grade assignments and work with students.
"I'm bringing my best and they're bringing their best," she said.
Sophomore Noah Bryant said he initially was overwhelmed by the quicker pace of his classes under the TAKE2 model, but quickly found having no classes on Wednesdays allowed him to catch up or get ahead on his work. Bryant said he felt more organized and was able to manage his time better under the new model.
Amanda Rumore, a professor in the college's biology department, said balancing the pacing of content-heavy science courses was a challenge, but students and faculty alike handled it well. Rumore said she didn't have a single late assignment during the first session.
English professor Gary Dop said he saw higher attendance, fewer late assignments, better outcomes on assignments and more students seeking help outside of class during the first session than he's seen over the past few years. Dop said he's excited to see what trends the college can determine over the next few years under this model and how this model impacts students across all disciplines.
Dop said he was able to foster deeper, more meaningful relationships with his students over the first session because he was spending more time with them during and outside of class. He said he was able to attend more of his students' sporting events and performances this session than he has in the past.
"Randolph's already known as being very accessible as far as our professor-student contact, and this only increases that, which is exciting," he said.
Dop said and his fellow faculty members learned a lot about student capacity, workload and balance during the first session and are adjusting their syllabuses as necessary for the second session, which began at the end of October.