The City of Lynchburg is partnering with Randolph College and Sweet Briar College in a design contest to create a public space site plan to replace the historic 3.75 million-gallon reservoir on Clay Street.

“We're a really young city, and really wanted to get that perspective in the process of thinking about what we might want there," said Hollie Jennings, the city's diversity, equity and inclusion strategist.

The challenge is for each school to sponsor a team of students to create a plan that incorporates the historical components of the reservoir and fits the need for a public space.

Tim Mitchell, director of Lynchburg Water Resources, said the reservoir was taken out of service about 20 years ago, with a couple of reasons being its overall condition and its roof.

Mitchell said the current plan for the site is to remove the roof, which was added in 1963, and fill in the reservoir with dirt to prepare it for future use.

“I'd say, to various degrees, it's been on the radar for probably 20 years, but as time progresses and everything, we really felt like we needed to do something with the reservoir,” Mitchell said.

Each team’s proposal will be scored by a committee of employees from the city, such as engineers, city planners, finance professionals and community members.

The winning team will earn a commemorative trophy to display at their school and a $500 scholarship for each student on the team.

Jennings said all of the colleges in the area with engineering programs were invited, but only Sweet Briar and Randolph submitted teams for the contest.

The Randolph College group has six students with majors including environmental science, engineering and studio art.

Amanda Jagdeo, a junior studying biology, said it’s really nice that a college community like Lynchburg is allowing students to get involved and have a say.

“I think it's nice that we get to incorporate our own ideas,” Jagdeo said.

The group meets once per week and currently is brainstorming different ideas and possibilities for the space.

Aleighson Robertson, a junior studying environmental science, said as a group they discussed the space having a lot of ties to nature, ties to water and a hands-on experience where children can get in the water.

Jagdeo mentioned also a place for people to gather for a barbecue or reunions, a possible area for people to sit and enjoy the view and interactive activities for children.

Senior media and culture major Mengna Zhao said this contest is a great opportunity as a college student to contribute back to the city and to “apply what we’ve learned and see how it can actually work practically.”

The group at Sweet Briar has three students.

Kaitlyn Justice, a senior studying engineering and mathematics, said so far the group has begun laying out general ideas for the project.

The Sweet Briar students are currently seeing how the ideas match up to the criteria of the project. One general idea is repurposing the space to something children can get involved in, for example a small recreational park, but nothing is set in stone.

“I personally got involved because I want to see something positive come out to the community. I want to see the community thriving,” Justice said.

Lily Terwilliger, a senior studying business and environmental science, said she is really excited for this opportunity, because it’s a great way for the group to be involved with the community that’s so close to Sweet Briar.

“I just hope that we bring something good to the table for the community, and people end up liking it,” Terwilliger said.

Mitchell said discussions with various city staff evolved into the current contest.

He said the thought was, “Why don’t we reach out to the local colleges and universities to see if they’d be interested in participating in some sort of design competition to see what they would come up with, from a public space perspective?”

“We felt like that was a great idea. Whether or not we utilize their design or their ideas [is] yet to be determined, but regardless of that, we felt like it was a good way to engage our local colleges and universities in a public project to inspire interest in the city and inspire interest in the various careers that are available in the city,” Mitchell added.

The deadline to submit proposals is April 20. Presentations and winners will be announced during a reception held at The Virginian hotel on May 4.

Overall, Jennings said she is curious to see students' ideas and thoughts on what to do with the space.

“That's probably the most exciting part for me, but for the city and speaking for the city, really to just get their ideas and input on how to use the space,” Jennings said.