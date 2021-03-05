Rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools remains at plateau

For the third week in a row, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 17 new new cases of COVID-19.

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 892 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.

Weekly case counts for local school divisions hit a high in January, with the five divisions together reporting 135 new cases in one week, but new case counts have been trending downward since.

As of Friday, Virginia has seen 583,060 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,652 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lynchburg City Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total case count since the beginning of the school year to 173. Additionally, 56 students and staff members entered quarantine this week due to possible exposure — an increase from the 30 who entered quarantine last week.

Bedford County Public Schools reported 11 new positive cases this week.