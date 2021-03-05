Rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools remains at plateau

For the third week in a row, Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 17 new new cases of COVID-19.
Together, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Campbell, Bedford, Amherst and Nelson have reported 892 positive cases of COVID-19 since their school years began.
Weekly case counts for local school divisions hit a high in January, with the five divisions together reporting 135 new cases in one week, but new case counts have been trending downward since.
As of Friday, Virginia has seen 583,060 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 1,652 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total case count since the beginning of the school year to 173. Additionally, 56 students and staff members entered quarantine this week due to possible exposure — an increase from the 30 who entered quarantine last week.
Bedford County Public Schools reported 11 new positive cases this week.
Ten cases were reported at Jefferson Forest High School, four of which were traced to transmission in the school. One case was reported at Staunton River High School. The division has reported 446 cases of the virus since the beginning of the school year.
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell County Public Schools had not updated its COVID-19 tracker with new cases from this week. The division has not updated its tracker since Feb. 11.
Amherst County Public Schools reported one case of the virus this week, bringing its total number of reported cases to 108 since the beginning of the school year. The case was reported at Amherst County High School.
Nelson County Public Schools began its phased transition to hybrid learning Monday, welcoming students in grades pre-K through third back to school buildings for the first time this school year.
The division reported only one new case of COVID-19 this week, as of Friday afternoon. The case was reported at Tye River Elementary School. The division has reported 25 cases of the virus since August.
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the state has seen 24,514 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 9,428 COVID-19-related deaths since March.