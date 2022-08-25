Recent SOL scores show Lynchburg-area educators still recovering from pandemic learning loss

The Virginia Department of Education recently released Standards of Learning (SOL) scores for the 2021-22 school year, and while test scores are rebounding following a return to the classroom, Lynchburg-area school systems still are working to return to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the VDOE, all 132 school divisions across the commonwealth returned to in-classroom teaching in 2021-22, which Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow believes was the reason for rebounding scores.

"The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 — when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules — we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms,” Balow said in a news release.

According to VDOE, student participation levels of testing returned to normal following a down year last year.

At the state level, scores bounced back in every category except for writing, where there was a four percentage point decrease from 69% last year to 65% this year.

Reading scores improved from 69% to 73%; history scores jumped up from 54% last year to 66% this year; math scores took a similar jump, going from 54% to 66%; and science scores saw a six percentage point increase from 59% to 65%.

SOL tests were not taken in 2019-20 because of the pandemic, but compared to 2018-19, scores across the board remain down.

Reading continues to lag five percentage points behind the 78% passing rate from three years ago. Writing scores are down 11 percentage points from the 76% passing rate. History passing rates still are 14 percentage points behind the 80% passing rate in 2018-19; and math and science scores are both 16 percentage points behind their scores from pre-pandemic, where they were 82% and 81% respectively.

Locally, scores reflected similar trends as at the state level. Most categories bounced back this year but still lag behind the pre-pandemic passing rates.

Lynchburg City Schools

Pass rates: reading, 63%; writing, 49%; math, 50%; history, 57%; science, 55%

reading, 63%; writing, 49%; math, 50%; history, 57%; science, 55% 2020-21 rates: reading, 60%; writing, 46%; math, 36%; history, 49%; sciences, 46%

reading, 60%; writing, 46%; math, 36%; history, 49%; sciences, 46% 2018-19 rates: reading, 69%; writing, 59%; math, 73%; history, 70%; sciences, 70%

While scores over last school year improved across the board, none bounced back to pre-pandemic passing rates, indicating there still is a level of learning loss in Lynchburg City Schools.

New Chief Academic Officer Sam Coleman addressed that in a video statement released by the school division.

"The scores reflect what we already know," Coleman said, "and that is the pandemic has affected teaching and learning over the last couple of years."

Coleman said "our students, and our staff, and our families have worked very hard to grow during difficult times over the last two years."

Despite the improvement year over year, Coleman said the division "recognizes we have growing to do and we are committed toward that growth."

In order to help scores improve into the new school year, Coleman said they will be looking at their data, improving coaching and professional development, and increase targeted intervention and skills development strategies "so our students who are struggling have the support they need in very targeted ways."

"We are confident that the growth we've seen in the pandemic is a testament to the growth we will continue to see as we move forward in the 2022-23 school year," Coleman said in the video.

Amherst County Schools

Pass rates: reading, 65%; writing, 61%; math, 56%; history, 52%; science, 52%

reading, 65%; writing, 61%; math, 56%; history, 52%; science, 52% 2020-21 rates: reading, 64%; writing, 63%; math, 40%; history, 70%; sciences, 47%

reading, 64%; writing, 63%; math, 40%; history, 70%; sciences, 47% 2018-19 rates: reading, 78%; writing, 75%; math, 82%; history, 77%; sciences, 79%

Amherst County Public Schools is the only division to not see scores bounce back in the same way others did — many scores there remain similar to last year's, while others took a dip.

ACPS did not respond to multiple inquiries from The News & Advance regarding SOL scores.

Reading rates remained stagnant in ACPS, improving one percentage point over last year's scores. Both writing and history saw declines over last year's scores, with history being an 18 percentage point drop off from last year's 70% passing rate.

The division did see similar improvement to other localities in regards to math scores, where they improved 16 percentage points over last year. But in comparison to pre-pandemic scores, the division still lags 26 percentage points behind their mark in 2018-19.

Bedford County Schools

Pass rates: reading, 76%; writing, 66%; math, 70%; history, 62%; science, 64%

reading, 76%; writing, 66%; math, 70%; history, 62%; science, 64% 2020-21 rates: reading, 73%; writing, 66%; math, 55%; history, 52%; science, 57%

reading, 73%; writing, 66%; math, 55%; history, 52%; science, 57% 2018-19 rates: reading, 80%; writing, 77%; math, 83%; history, 75% science, 81%

Bedford County Public Schools are the closest of any Lynchburg-area school division to their pre-pandemic levels of passing rates, but remain double-digit percentage points away in math and science.

Karen Woodford, chief learning officer for BCPS, credited the division's work to keep students in the school buildings amid the pandemic for the reason they have seen a bounce back in scores, saying aside from their in-person learning policies, they also "created small learning groups to address physical distancing and smaller class sizes for learning."

Additionally, Woodford said, their teachers were well prepared to teach online throughout the pandemic, helping them prevent such a drastic drop-off in scores.

Going forward, the biggest improvement needed to be made is in science passing rates, where the division lags 27 percentage points behind its 2018-19 scores.

Woodford said in an email that BCPS is using new textbooks for K-12 in sciences, which are "hands-on and aligned with the Science SOLs changes."

Campbell County Schools

Pass rates: reading, 73%; writing, 44%; math, 69%; history, 70%; science, 63%

reading, 73%; writing, 44%; math, 69%; history, 70%; science, 63% 2020-21 rates: reading, 68%; writing, 73%; math, 54%; history, 54%; sciences, 52%

reading, 68%; writing, 73%; math, 54%; history, 54%; sciences, 52% 2018-19 rates: reading, 79%; writing, 73%; math, 84%; history, 83%; science, 80%

Campbell County saw improvements in every category over last year's results except for writing, where it saw a 29 percentage point drop. Overall, it still fell short of pre-pandemic levels in all three testing categories from the 2018-19 school year.

Assistant Superintendent for Instruction with CCPS Clayton Stanley said in an email to The News & Advance officials were "pleased with the progress" they have made, while still recognizing there are several areas for growth this year.

"... Last year we were challenged to provide consistent instruction due to high absenteeism among our students and faculty because of COVID. We are very optimistic that our scores will continue to improve to where they were pre-COVID with consistent instruction," Clayton said.

In regard to the drop-off in scores in the writing category, Clayton said it has to do with the junior class scores not being included in the testing scores.

"What created the noticeable drop was our choice as a division to use end of course writing performance assessments instead of the traditional, end of course writing test for our juniors as a path to earn their English Writing verified credit needed for graduation," Clayton said.

"Their scores were not averaged into our school quality report leaving only our eighth-grade writing scores which are more consistent with the state average."

Clayton also added because all divisions were offered COVID waivers for 2020-21, writing scores were not reported on the school quality profile, and this year was the first time in two years that eighth graders were tested, saying they did so under "tumultuous conditions" during this past school year.

"We are confident that our scores will improve," Clayton said.

Nelson County Schools

Pass rates: reading, 68%; writing, 61%; math, 70%; history, 66%; science, 68%

reading, 68%; writing, 61%; math, 70%; history, 66%; science, 68% 2020-21 rates: reading, 61%; writing, 50%; math, 41%; history, 50%; science, 47%

reading, 61%; writing, 50%; math, 41%; history, 50%; science, 47% 2018-19 rates: reading, 75%; writing, 71%; math, 86%; history, 84%; science, 83%

Nelson County Public Schools saw many of its scores rebound drastically from pass rates in 2020-21, and Superintendent Amanda Hester credited that to the complete return to in-classroom learning.

"...It is clear that in-person instruction matters and positively impacts student learning," Hester said in an email. "All of our instructional staff was critical in achieving the results. They worked hard to address learning gaps and individualized, instructional support and interventions to all students in an effort to obtain grade-level proficiency, as well as push students to be as successful as they can be," the superintendent added.

However, despite seeing as much as a 29 percentage point increase in scores, the system still has a ways to go to reach 2018-19 levels, something Hester recognizes.

"[NCPS] will leverage what was learned during the pandemic and continue to implement differentiated instruction to all students. Data is being used to identify strengths and weaknesses, and instructional staff is working hard to implement deliberate instructional practices that will close the achievement gaps," Hester said.

She added that the school division's new motto of "Our Nelson" is "already making an impact in our classrooms," and that they are "excited to see the results of the hard work that has been put forth by our instructional staff, administrators, parents and students."

The VDOE will announce its school accreditations in September. The department said in a news release that accreditation includes "multiple indicators of school quality and student achievement, including growth in reading and mathematics and high school graduation rates."

Accreditation ratings were waived the previous two school years due to the pandemic, the department said.