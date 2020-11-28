Renovated athletic center could be the 'turning point' for Randolph College athletics

Construction to add a lane to the center's five-lane pool and other updates are set for next summer, Wesolowski said.

Randolph College sophomore and women's basketball player Madisyn Tyree said she can't wait to be back with her teammates on campus, taking on her second season from inside the newly renovated athletic center.

While students have been off campus this semester, Tyree, a history major and Brookville High School graduate, was able to tour the new facility since she lives in the area.

"I walked in and my jaw just dropped," Tyree said. "It looks so different; I felt like I was at a completely different school."

Tyree said she's excited about what this upgraded center could mean for the future of Randolph College athletics.

"I feel like getting this new facility is kind of a turning point," Tyree said. "It'll make us want to be better and it'll hopefully bring some great talent into the athletic programs here."

Anthony Berich, director of athletics at Randolph College, said he hopes the upgraded facility will help with the college's recruitment efforts.

"The renovations and additions we've done are hopefully going to revolutionize our athletic program," Berich said.