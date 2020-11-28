Renovated athletic center could be the 'turning point' for Randolph College athletics

After more than two years of construction and a $5 million investment, Randolph College's new athletic center is finally ready to be used by students and athletes.
The renovation — the largest and most expansive in the original 1962 building's history — was made possible with the help of $3 million in donor support.
In addition to the renovation, the center also received a new name. According to a news release from the college, "the Michels Athletic Center (MAC) features state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the needs not only of Randolph’s growing athletic program but the entire campus community."
Randolph College class of 1977 alumna and former student-athlete Mary Michels Scovanner, for whom the center is now named, played field hockey and lacrosse during her years at what was then Randolph-Macon Woman's College. According to the news release, Scovanner has invested in student life in recent years, including contributing funds for Michels Plaza at the student center on campus.
Mitch Wesolowski, vice president for finance and administration at the college, said donor support included two leadership gifts, or donations of more than $1 million — one made by Scovanner and one by an anonymous donor.
Wesolowski said planning for the renovation began in 2018. Since then, the Frances and Don Giles Gymnasium received major upgrades to its flooring, air conditioning, lighting and windows; a new fitness center and weight room was added, as well as a new aerobics room, upgraded locker rooms, team rooms, athletic training areas and conference rooms.
Construction to add a lane to the center's five-lane pool and other updates are set for next summer, Wesolowski said.
Randolph College sophomore and women's basketball player Madisyn Tyree said she can't wait to be back with her teammates on campus, taking on her second season from inside the newly renovated athletic center.
While students have been off campus this semester, Tyree, a history major and Brookville High School graduate, was able to tour the new facility since she lives in the area.
"I walked in and my jaw just dropped," Tyree said. "It looks so different; I felt like I was at a completely different school."
Tyree said she's excited about what this upgraded center could mean for the future of Randolph College athletics.
"I feel like getting this new facility is kind of a turning point," Tyree said. "It'll make us want to be better and it'll hopefully bring some great talent into the athletic programs here."
Anthony Berich, director of athletics at Randolph College, said he hopes the upgraded facility will help with the college's recruitment efforts.
"The renovations and additions we've done are hopefully going to revolutionize our athletic program," Berich said.
Kevin Porterfield, head women's soccer coach and associate director of athletics at Randolph College, said the upgrades will give the "wow factor" to visiting potential athletes that the athletic center didn't have before.
Porterfield said the larger spaces in the center will also allow teams to gather while complying with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
"If you look at our team rooms now, they can accommodate up to 40 players, whereas before, players were sharing lockers," Porterfield said.
After a completely virtual fall semester, Randolph College announced earlier this month that it would open campus for the spring semester. Residence halls are set to reopen on Jan. 30 and classes are slated to begin Feb. 1, according to the college's 2020-21 academic calendar. Porterfield said officials are planning to have mitigation measures in place for students when they return, but this expanded facility with upgraded air conditioning and circulation puts it in "good shape" to accommodate students.
Porterfield said the renovation also added office space for coaches. Before, he said, coaches had offices in separate buildings all across campus. Now, more coaches will be located in the MAC.
"I think that will help with just the passing along of ideas and comradery with colleagues," Porterfield said.
Tyree said she's excited to see members of the college community use the renovated facility.
"This facility is for everyone," Tyree said. "I think everyone — students, athletes, community members — can all find their place at the new MAC."
