Report: Besides having too many buildings, Lynchburg City Schools faces declining enrollment

Too many buildings and declining enrollment: These are the two problems that Lynchburg City Schools now faces, according to a demographic report received during Tuesday night's work session.

When the architecture firm Dominion Seven laid out the "bottom line" to the LCS board and Lynchburg City Council during last month's meeting, firm principal Blair Smith told the two bodies they might need to think about closing or consolidating schools.

Tuesday's report showed more evidence to support that statement, as LCS is facing a 7.5% decline in enrollment from 2010 to 2020.

"People have asked me, 'Is closing schools really a reality?' And this was before we had the demographic report," Smith told the school board Tuesday.

"The reality is, probably so ... your numbers have just continued to go down."

In 2010, Lynchburg City Schools had an enrollment of 8,476, roughly 11.2% of the city's population. Just 10 years later, that number dropped to 7,832, roughly 9.9% of the city's population, and a decline of 644 students.

According to the report's projection, enrollment overall will continue to decline over the next 10 years, although at not as fast a rate as during the previous 10 years, as it only projects the school system losing 149 students from 2020 to 2030.

The report credits part of the decline in enrollment to several causes, including a high number of empty nest households and a flat migration rate of young families to the city, but the report also attributed part of it to Lynchburg fertility rates.

According to the presentation, Lynchburg resident fertility rates are 10% of the break-even point. Smith said part of the college-age population that is living in the city ends up leaving upon graduation, or even before college, and not returning until their child-bearing years are over.

While the report shows a decrease of several hundred students between 2010 and 2030, the drop-off isn't as dramatic as some people make it out to be, said school board member Dr. Robert Brennan.

"The total change from 2010 is less than 1,000 ... So just to clarify, when people talk about thousands and thousands of students having left the public schools, in fact, there was less than 1,000 over a 10-year period and you're predicting a remarkably small decline over the next 10 years. It's not good by any means, but as far as the suggestion that some people make that there's this mass exodus from the public schools, it really has not been that large," Brennan said.

Smith told the board that while the decline from 2010 to 2020 was sharp, the decline of Lynchburg City Schools will flatten out, but it won't stop.

With the combination of too many buildings and declining enrollment, LCS now faces several paths to move forward.

During March's meeting, Smith presented the two bodies with three options.

Option one, which he said would be "maximizing efficiency," would have the city build new, larger elementary schools. This would mean closing and consolidating some schools, and renovating others.

Since that would be the most expensive of the three, he also presented them with the option to build one new school, while focusing more on the renovations and additions to other existing schools.

The final option would bring no new school buildings, rather just focusing on updating and renovating the existing schools to fit modern class sizes.

Smith said during Tuesday's meeting that option one still is the best on the table for LCS.

There were six schools that received a "D" grade from the facilities assessment for their condition: Dearington, Linkhorne, Paul Munro, Robert S. Payne, Perrymont and Sandusky elementary schools.

These buildings could now become the focus of the school system's own plan moving forward.

While the report shows declining enrollment for LCS, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said the board is "excited" to look at the options for the school system going forward, as the study focuses on other things too, not just facilities and enrollment.

Edwards also announced a series of community conversations regarding the report, which will give parents, students and teachers of LCS the opportunity to ask questions and find out more information about the studies.

Over the next five Mondays, LCS leaders will engage with the community at various elementary schools across the city to garner feedback on what their next steps should be.

The first community conversation will talk place at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at Sandusky Elementary School, 5828 Apache Lane.

On May 2, LCS leaders will be at Linkhorne Elementary, followed by Paul Munro Elementary on May 9, and R.S. Payne Elementary on May 16.

The location for the May 23 meeting will be announced following feedback from the community. All of the meetings are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Before wrapping up his presentation, Smith was asked by school board member Atul Gupta, who wasn't able to attend in person but submitted a question, if "London Bridge is falling down at LCS."

Smith responded, "I think the reality is, the world isn't falling apart here at LCS. I think you're doing some really good things.

"Maybe the whole world doesn't know that, and that's a challenge for you ... but I don't think the sky is falling."

