Report says Lynchburg has too many public school buildings

During a recent joint meeting between Lynchburg City Schools and City Council, both bodies heard a presentation from Dominion Seven, an architecture firm, that provided a picture of what the school system is facing: too many school buildings.

Blair Smith, principal of Dominion Seven, laid out what he called the "bottom line" for LCS, telling the two bodies that based on early demographics and declining enrollment, the school system may soon need to think about closing and consolidating some buildings.

The facilities assessment update is one part of a two-part study by Lynchburg City Schools aimed at looking at the buildings and demographics of the school system.

According to the presentation, the school system should receive a more detailed demographics report back from Cropper GIS on April 1, which will be presented to the school board during its April 19 work session.

In regard to the buildings, Smith laid out options going forward for the city, but with the current conditions, he said "the other problem you've got is there's not enough money, there's not enough manpower to take care of what you've got."

"I don't think this is a five-year CIP window," Smith later said during the March 22 meeting, referring to the city's five-year capital improvement plan. "This is going to be decades, to be honest with you ... it's going to be a challenge."

In the city's CIP, there is $31.7 million in construction costs allocated for a new elementary school building to replace Sandusky Elementary School in fiscal year 2027. According to the project page, "the design of the building Projected Schedule no longer lends itself to an effective educational program."

The facilities assessment, according to Smith, proposes several short and long-term improvement plans for all the schools, but the main focus is on the elementary schools, which have an average age of 71 years.

The average age of the middle schools is 50 years. The presentation gave the average age for the two high schools as 36 years, although the two opened 63 years apart — E.C. Glass High School opened in 1953 while the new Heritage High School opened in 2016.

Smith's presentation showed that the conditions of these six LCS school buildings received a D grade from the Dominion Seven report: Dearington, Linkhorne, Paul Munro, Robert S. Payne, Perrymont and Sandusky elementary schools.

The study by Dominion Seven offered the two bodies with three potential paths forward regarding the schools.

Option one, which Smith says focuses on "maximizing efficiency," would require the city to build "larger, new elementary schools." This option would close some schools and consolidate others while constructing the new ones and renovating and adding on to other older ones.

It would be the most expensive undertaking of the three, according to the presentation, which could pave way for the middle ground, which would require the construction of one new school, with more focus being on renovations and additions at other existing campuses.

If city leaders decided they wanted focus on their existing facilities, the assessment proposes a third option without any new school buildings, but rather focusing on renovations and improvements at several schools, while still closing and consolidating some schools as enrollment continues to decline.

"I really think this is a watershed moment, for not only the school system but also the city," Smith said, "because I think there's a lot of things that could happen that would be really positive as we start to go down this path."

With school closures being a potential option, leaders from both bodies are focused on ensuring potential closures don't affect some areas of the city more than others.

"Looking at these," School Board Member Atul Gupta said, "it looks like they are all in a singular line in Ward II ... so I'm hoping as we use your expertise, we not leave those socially and economically deprived students behind by closing all those schools and moving them."

Another school board member, Michael Nilles, warned the bodies that federal bussing mandates from the civil rights era could impact the final decisions on the buildings.

"To my knowledge, we're under a bussing order, and that stems from desegregation and the early '70s and those orders don't expire," Nilles said. "And if we change things, I believe we need to go back and get approval for whatever we're proposing, so it's a big deal. It's going to get a lot of attention and we're going to need some community input ... this is just one part."

Much of the decisions around potential closing would have to wait until the demographics study comes back. According to Smith, the software used during the demographic study is the same used by the city for its geographic information system.

When the demographics study comes back, the next step will be to compare that with the civil rights orders, and the demographics of the entire city, to determine where the tough decisions regarding school closures might need to be made.

"I hope we plan to do the right thing as the two governing bodies for the students that are affected, for the families, but I think we have enough of the information to shoulder the burden of making these decisions with the community input and engagement," said At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy. "I think it's past time and we need to go ahead and get it cracking."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.