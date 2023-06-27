Ten years ago, Jeff Bezos appeared on the CBS show “60 Minutes” and unveiled drone delivery system plans for Amazon.

At the time, the Amazon CEO said it’s possible the system could start in about five years, given changed regulations.

The plan did not come to fruition in that period, but more research has come out to consider the possibilities with one notable project looking at the potential of a drone delivery system in New York City.

The data showed that if a drone delivery system was put into place in New York City, there can potentially be 100,000 collisions per day according to Jesse Kern, assistant professor of chemistry at Randolph College, who’s leading the group at the college in a study taking a look at whether drone deliveries would work in Lynchburg.

“I had mentioned this study on the New York City data and I said … ‘hey, if you're actually interested in this, we can think about why New York City had that sort of set of results, and what it might look like for a place like Lynchburg,’” Kern said.

He said the idea sparked while walking with students one day, from the dining hall to the science building.

The students were discussing Roombas, a robotic vacuum, and what would happen if several of them were put in a room together. They’d ultimately collide with each other.

He suggested to the students that if you think about that concept in three dimensions, then you would have delivery drones.

The professor also mentioned to the students the landscape of Lynchburg and how there are hills and winding roads, suggesting the drones would have a “straight shot” in the air as opposed to the mail truck getting from one end of the city to the other on the ground.

“So we said you know that actually sounds like a good study that we could do for Lynchburg. Let's apply them to the summer research program and see if we could be funded,” he added.

Senior Marcela Izquierdo Poza, who’s majoring in math and physics, and sophomore Angelo De Asis, who’s majoring in computer science, have worked together to explore this idea.

The group is calculating roughly how many drone collisions there will be throughout the year, if Lynchburg had this system.

Izquierdo Poza used the kinetic theory of gases formula to calculate potential drone delivery collisions and De Asis used a program that he codes to simulate drone travel.

“The equations describe how the particles move and collide with each other. So we implemented those formulas and assumed that the drones move like those particles,” Izquierdo Poza said.

She said they didn’t have the exact number of packages Amazon delivers in Lynchburg; instead, they used the percentage of packages delivered per day in the U.S. and calculated that Lynchburg received 381 packages per day.

The group divided that number by 18 hours, because it was decided, for the project, deliveries would take place between 6 a.m. and midnight.

They used this formula to calculate how many collisions would take place per year, using 3D dimensions and 2D dimensions — over 1 collision per year in the 3D model using the formula and 280 collisions per year in the 2D model using the formula.

De Asis worked on the simulation portion of the project and developed a code, to compare his findings to Izuierdo Poza's equations.

Once she found the formulas, De Asis explained, he was able to develop a code, “like a program,” that would show potential drones flying through a model.

So far De Asis will use three different methods — the first program is making sure the formulas the group is using are correct and are producing the "right numbers;" in the second simulation, he imagined Lynchburg as a circle and each data point flew from the middle of the circle and traveled to certain spots and returned; and the final program will involve drone data points starting from random positions.

De Asis said at the moment, the group is seeing a trend in population density and how many collisions there are — the higher the population density, the more collisions.

“The amount of drones, if they keep increasing along with the population density ... do not want to have this built in drone delivery feature or so it'll be raining drones instead of rainwater. That's the trend I think we're seeing,” he said.

The group’s project will end July 12 and Kern said they plan to distribute information and predictions to groups or organizations that “really care.”

When asked if a drone delivery system can work in Lynchburg, the group said it is possible.

Izquierdo Poza believes the technology is there.

“When we're searching literature, we saw there is a way … Walgreens tried delivery, like medicine, through drones and has been successful so I feel like it’s possible.”

De Asis said with the low collisions they saw with the 3D equation and also with Lynchburg being a smaller city and less dense compared to New York City, it’s “definitely possible."

“Other factors are involved, like policies … we don't account for that, we're just doing, if a drone collides with another drone. But there are other obstacles to these drones that could possibly increase the collision rate,” he said.