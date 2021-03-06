Rustburg Middle School project breaks ground

Blair Construction broke ground this week on the new, long-awaited $41.3 million Rustburg Middle School building.

The project is on schedule, said Ken BeCraft with Gretna-based Blair Construction, and is slated to be ready for students in August 2022, with the current building to be demolished that summer.

The new structure will sit just behind the footprint of the existing building, with a parking lot and ball fields planned for the space where the middle school now stands. Blair has installed temporary parking lots a bus loop on the east side of the building, making way for the new construction to begin.

On Thursday, crews were working to clear the site and begin grading, and BeCraft said over the next couple weeks, teams will begin on the foundation of the building, putting in concrete footing and excavating the site.

He called it a "fast track process," with the design being finalized as construction begins.

"It's a tall order," he said of the timeline, but "we're excited about it, it's a great project for us."

The new 136,500-square-foot structure will hold 750 students, and plans were designed with future growth in mind to include an auxiliary gym, wider halls and other utilities to make expansion easier.