Rustburg Middle School project breaks ground

Blair Construction broke ground this week on the new, long-awaited $41.3 million Rustburg Middle School building.
The project is on schedule, said Ken BeCraft with Gretna-based Blair Construction, and is slated to be ready for students in August 2022, with the current building to be demolished that summer.
The new structure will sit just behind the footprint of the existing building, with a parking lot and ball fields planned for the space where the middle school now stands. Blair has installed temporary parking lots a bus loop on the east side of the building, making way for the new construction to begin.
On Thursday, crews were working to clear the site and begin grading, and BeCraft said over the next couple weeks, teams will begin on the foundation of the building, putting in concrete footing and excavating the site.
He called it a "fast track process," with the design being finalized as construction begins.
"It's a tall order," he said of the timeline, but "we're excited about it, it's a great project for us."
The new 136,500-square-foot structure will hold 750 students, and plans were designed with future growth in mind to include an auxiliary gym, wider halls and other utilities to make expansion easier.
Currently, the middle school serves about 619 students, and student population has remained largely consistent for the past several years.
In news release sent out March 1, Ben Motley, architect and senior partner at RRMM Architects, which is partnering with Blair Construction on the project, said the new school will have "a classic brick exterior to meet the tone of the Village of Rustburg, vaulted windows and communal learning spaces."
The school’s agriculture shop, which barely overlapped with the new building site, has already been demolished, but the rest of the building will remain until students are able to transition.
BeCraft said Blair Construction has plenty of experience with Campbell County schools and, among other projects for the county, it led the Altavista Elementary build, the most recent additions to Rustburg High School and the Brookville High School renovations in the 1990s.
A recent update on the project from Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy stated an erosion and sediment control permit was issued by the county for the entire project, and subcontractors have been selected for foundation concrete, site concrete, surveying, inspections, grading and utilities.