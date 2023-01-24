Salaam, of exonerated 'Central Park Five', speaks at Randolph College

Yusef Salaam looked into the audience Monday evening in Smith Hall Theatre at Randolph College and calmly said, “I had the fortunate opportunity to go to prison.”

“The system allowed me to sleep for 15 years until it awakened me to the American nightmare,” Salaam said in his speech.

Salaam is an author and activist who was 15 in 1989 when he and four other Black and Latino teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 were wrongly accused of brutally attacking and raping a 28-year old white jogger in New York’s Central Park.

The case, in which the teens were dubbed the Central Park Five, gained national attention. Salaam served nearly seven years in juvenile detention before being released. Ultimately, the five saw their convictions vacated in 2002.

In his keynote speech, Salaam recalled the time period when he was going back and forth to court during trial. He remembered trying to have some sense of normality by coming home each day, taking off his suit off and going outside, just to do the process over again the next day.

He described the day of the verdict in 1990 as the "craziest day in the world," a time he said he would never forget.

When a jury found codefendant Antron McCray not guilty on one of the charges, Salaam said, the courtroom erupted, but the announcement of the guilty verdicts following changed the room.

Salaam said he, McCray and codefendant Raymond Santana didn’t even get the chance to hug their loved ones before being taken away.

“The word 'guilty' began to echo so many times in the courtroom, I lost count,” Salaam said in his speech.

Salaam said the most profound question he was asked while in prison was, “Who are you?”

He was six months into his sentence in prison when an officer walked up to him and asked him that question. He explained he was one of the Central Park Five teenagers who were arrested and falsely accused. The officer acknowledged that, but then asked again, “Who are you?”

“I realized that the answer floored me,” Salaam said in his speech.

Salaam continued to learn about himself in his journey, although he said life had knocked him “flat on his face.”

He remained consistent and positive in his speech, saying again he had the "awesome" opportunity to go to prison.

“I don’t call it the belly of the beast, I rather call it the womb of America. If you shift the lens through which you see things, you get the opportunity to rise above,” Salaam said.

Salaam went on to say the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t just dream the impossible dream, he passed the baton to generations to come so they will know how to break generational curses.

A crowd of more than 100, including faculty members, students and local residents, attended the ceremony to hear Salaam speak.

Along with the keynote speaker, the program featured a spoken word performance from Danez Smith — a member of the college’s master of fine arts in creative writing program faculty — who performed five poems.

Joseph Peters, a sophomore at Randolph College studying business, said the poems during the spoken word were powerful.

“I've never really actually heard a poem other than, you know, in a class setting. It was a different experience,” Peters said.

In terms of MLK Day, Peters explained growing up he spent a lot of time learning about Martin Luther King Jr. in school and he described him as a powerful figure.

Peters said without him, he thinks the world would be a different place.

Hunter Verling, a sophomore at the college studying business, said he always looked at Martin Luther King Jr. as inspiring what "we today know as standing together, standing up for yourself, standing up for what you believe in and just trusting in the fact that if you have a voice and if you truly believe in something then you can impact something.”

Verling found the ceremony powerful as well.

“I definitely felt moved by the ceremony,” Verling said. “Having someone like Yusef Salaam here to share his story and share what he's been through and just see things from his perspective is definitely a blessing.”