Salary increases, mental health are top priorities for Bedford school board this budget season

At it's Thursday night meeting, members of the Bedford County School Board said they hope to see funding dedicated to salary increases and mental health services in the division's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

With reduced revenue from the state and county amid the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about future financial effects, the division's 2020-21 budget was adjusted in June to remove a cost-of-living adjustment, freeze pay scale step increases and remove some other line items that were originally approved in March.

Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for the division, said division staff and the board recently reviewed the budget and the financial impact of the pandemic and decided revenues looked good enough to unfreeze the step increases. Hagler said the division was able to retroactively apply that step increase to teachers' contracts for this year. According to past budget discussions, a step increase is equal to a 1.32% salary increase.

Hagler told the board in October that 40 to 50 employees who have either not been employed with the division long enough or who have reached the top of the pay scale would not receive that increase. The board requested Hagler explore the possibility of bonuses for those employees and present an estimated cost to the board in January.