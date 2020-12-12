Salary increases, mental health are top priorities for Bedford school board this budget season

At it's Thursday night meeting, members of the Bedford County School Board said they hope to see funding dedicated to salary increases and mental health services in the division's budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
With reduced revenue from the state and county amid the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about future financial effects, the division's 2020-21 budget was adjusted in June to remove a cost-of-living adjustment, freeze pay scale step increases and remove some other line items that were originally approved in March.
Randy Hagler, chief financial officer for the division, said division staff and the board recently reviewed the budget and the financial impact of the pandemic and decided revenues looked good enough to unfreeze the step increases. Hagler said the division was able to retroactively apply that step increase to teachers' contracts for this year. According to past budget discussions, a step increase is equal to a 1.32% salary increase.
Hagler told the board in October that 40 to 50 employees who have either not been employed with the division long enough or who have reached the top of the pay scale would not receive that increase. The board requested Hagler explore the possibility of bonuses for those employees and present an estimated cost to the board in January.
Because of the removal of the 2.25% cost-of-living adjustment from this year's budget, board members expressed Thursday night that pay increases for all employees should be a top priority of the 2021-22 budget.
"I would like to see us, of course, always have salaries for all employees at the forefront of what we do with regard to the budget," board member Susan Mele said.
Board members echoed this priority, expressing their support for pay increases for all employees, including custodians, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, support staff, school nutrition workers and teachers.
Increasing mental and behavioral support staff and services was also a top priority of many board members.
"I want licensed, qualified behavioral health specialists in our schools," board member Georgia Hairston said. "I'd like to see this increased across each zone to work with those students who are struggling, both mentally and socially, with what's been going on in our world today."
Board chairman Martin Leamy said he wants staff to take a "holistic approach" when it comes to mental health support. That support, he said, could look like increasing counselors or resources for sports, theatre or other extracurriculars.
Board member Marcus Hill said he wants to ensure the division's online-only learning option, Bedford Connects, continues to be an option for families during the 2021-22 school year.
"I don't think [Bedford Connects is] anything we need to be stepping away from," Hill said. "I want to make sure we continue to offer that."
Other priorities included outlining capital improvement projects that can be completed during the next fiscal year, and increasing funding for sports, maintenance crews and staff recruitment efforts.
Staff is set to brief the board on the governor's budget proposal on Jan. 14. A public hearing regarding the budget will also be held on Jan. 14 for members of the community to offer their suggestions and comments regarding the 2021-22 budget.
