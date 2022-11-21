Satanic Temple-sponsored movie night at Bedford County school sparks controversy

An announcement about a family movie night slated for February at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium recently has drawn some controversy.

A group called Friends of The Satanic Temple of Virginia, part of the national Satanic Temple organization, recently announced its sponsorship of an event organized by the After School Satan Club on Nov. 8.

The After School Satan Club, through The Satanic Temple, was asked by a Lynchburg-area resident if it could host a family event of some sort, said June Everett, the club's campaign director.

So, the organization arranged to show the 1992 animated feature "FernGully: The Last Rainforest" at JF's auditorium on Feb. 25. The movie screening will be followed by a discussion of how it relates to three of the seven tenets of The Satanic Temple, according to Everett, who is overseeing the event's coordination.

Everett said The Satanic Temple was established in response to the perceived rise of evangelical theocracy in government entities and facilities. ASSC, likewise, was created in response to the Good News Club, operated through the Child Evangelism Fellowship, she said. The evangelical organization operates this club in elementary schools where it is requested, according to the organization's website.

Everett said ASSC is not meant to be religion-oriented — most members of The Satanic Temple are atheists who do not believe in a supernatural or divine being/deity, she said. It was created to offer alternative programming for those uncomfortable with the teachings and theology of the Good News Club. The organization uses the figure of Satan to promote rational, scientific viewpoints.

The movie chosen relates to The Satanic Temple's tenets 1, 2 and 6, Everett said, which are as follows: "One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason"; "The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions;" and "People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one's best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused."

“We don’t go into communities where we don’t have parents, or a congregation member, or a community member, or supporter of ours that isn’t asking for us to be there,” Everett said. “I was contacted by a community member in the City of Lynchburg who asked us, ‘OK, there’s no After School Satan Club here, but there are a lot of events of different religions happening at this one particular school.’ And it was Jefferson Forest High School. And [they] had asked, ‘Could you guys do something? Could you just have a fun night, a family event of some sort?’”

The JF high school auditorium is rented out to third-party, non-school-sponsored organizations or individuals when the facility is not needed for school-related use. A community congregation holds weekly church services in the space.

This is not the first time an event scheduled for the JF high school auditorium has been met with controversy in the Bedford community.

A drag show fundraiser put on by a JF alum who goes by the stage name Kendall Knight, raising money to benefit JF's theater program, had been held at the JF high school auditorium for several years since the show's inception. It had been supported by Cavalier Theater's program directors at JF and was school-sponsored, unlike the third-party request to rent the facility for a movie night. After using the term "drag" in the event title for the first time in August, the show was relocated to the Academy Center of the Arts following outcry from members of the Bedford community. The family-friendly, pay-what-you-can show ended up raising a record $11,000 for the school's theater program.

The announcement about the movie night quickly drew mixed reactions of support and opposition.

“There are a lot of knee-jerk reactions right away," Everett said. "We’re used to it, for sure.”

David Beauregard, a resident of District 7, came to the Bedford County school board meeting’s November public comment period, held just days after the event’s initial announcement, and offered a prayer for the school board to stand firm in opposition to Satan.

On social media, some people were opposed to the notion of the Satanic Temple bringing an event to the area and decried it as an attack or infiltration of evil.

Others supported the event, expressing gratitude and appreciation for diversifying local event offerings.

Freda Easterly, who was "born and bred" in Bedford County, said in an interview that while she understands and respects the First Amendment rights to freedom of religion and expression, and would not force her own personal beliefs onto others, she cannot, as someone of a Christian persuasion, support the movie night sponsored by The Satanic Temple.

She said she felt the event was "deplorable" and "an abomination," even though she knows some things have to change over time.

Easterly said she was worried for at-risk and impressionable young people in the community who may already be struggling with a search for belonging, or substance use, broken homes, and other factors. She also worried about young people who do not get a religious education in the home, wondering where else they might find it. For her, the question also became, "Where does it end?"

"If this is going to be allowed... what’s going to be next? Is a bestiality group going to present a movie night, or the pagans, of the Hell’s Angels, or the KKK? Are they going to be welcomed in?" she said.

Chris Burley, a Town of Bedford resident, said the community must be able to have dialogue and tolerance for beliefs that may not agree with one's personal persuasions.

"The whole thing is just kind of silly, and it's all designed to elicit reaction," he said. "We've turned into a nation of people who react and not a nation of people who think."

Burley, who was a volunteer soldier in the Army, described himself as "fairly conservative" but said he recognizes there needs to be flexibility and change.

"If we stay the same all the time and we’re not open to at least discussing other peoples’ opinions, we’re just going to grow stagnate. Our community is really fighting amongst itself because we don’t even want to listen to other peoples’ points of view, and we have to be able to at least communicate," he said. "We’ve become a group of people that name-calls and things of that nature just because we’re not even willing to even admit that other people might have an opinion that’s different from ours, and we’ve got to change that."

Burley said if someone does not agree with the event, "just don't go." Even if no one shows for the event, the school system still gets money for the facility rental, he said.

Bedford resident Angelina Johnston Smith said she feels like "if you’re going to open the door to any organization, whether it’s religious or non-religious, you need to open it to all.

"It needs to be all or nothing. You can’t just pick and choose who you’re going to let use it, and who you’re not. I just think it needs to be fair across the board... That’s what our Founding Fathers started this country for: freedom of religion. They didn’t say freedom for one religion."

Some who have reacted to the movie night announcement have pointed out that despite individual feelings about The Satanic Temple and the movie event, by law there had to be fairness — if a Christian church service or other Christian-based event could be held in the public facility, there could not be discrimination against another recognized religious entity who met the qualifications to rent the same facility.

The school system's inability to discriminate against a particular religious group was echoed in an official statement from the school division this week, on behalf of the school board and administration.

According to Bedford County Public Schools policy KG, community use of school facilities, “the Board shall not discriminate against any group on the basis of viewpoint or any other prohibited basis.”

The school division, in a statement issued Wednesday, said it heard community members’ concerns and stated this movie night, like other events by outside organizations or people renting the auditorium, was not endorsed by the school division. The division has no involvement in this type of event except processing the facility use agreement according to policy.

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 2001 in favor of the Good News Club set the legal precedent that requires equal access for all outside organizations, including religious ones, to use school division facilities if the division has made any of its facilities open for use by outside organizations, as long as the non-school-affiliated organizations or individuals meet the requirements of the division’s policies.

“School Board Policy KG does not allow the school board to discriminate against any outside organization on the basis of viewpoint,” the BCPS statement said. “To disallow this organization to use the facility would place the school division in opposition to its own policy.”

There is no After School Satan Club operating within the Bedford County division, BCPS said.

Everett confirmed this and said there are currently only two such clubs — in Ohio and Illinois — active within the U.S., and ones in California and Ohio recently were approved to launch. Everett said they are only operated in places which request their presence — usually schools that also invite the Good News Club.

When the ASSC and/or The Satanic Temple puts on events, they are often met with at least some level of opposition in addition to support, Everett said.

Advance tickets for the movie night are required; they cost $10 per adult but are free for children under 18. For more information, visit: donate.thesatanictemple.org.