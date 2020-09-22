School officials present return plan to city

Edwards responded by carrying the analogy further. She said that despite Lynchburg restaurants being closed, when she ordered takeout, the food was just as good as she would have received otherwise.

“I think that’s because our business owners understand that they needed to shift, but that shift wasn’t in quality, it was just in location," Edwards said.

"So our schools, while they haven’t physically had those doors open, there’s not a teacher in Lynchburg City Schools that has not been day-in and day-out, at night, doing the job of delivering much more than a happy meal — a very quality education.”

With the situation constantly shifting, and more information coming to light, Edwards said the school district will continue to evaluate its plans for the future.

“From the day that we started remote, our goal has been to get back in-person learning in a way that is safe and secure for everybody," Edwards said. “Every day there is a new decision, a new piece of information that comes across that says ‘we need to make a change.’”