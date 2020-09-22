School officials present return plan to city

Lynchburg City Schools announced Tuesday it will bring more students into school buildings for hybrid instruction next month, although families still will have the choice of 100% remote learning.
The announcement triggered a wide-range of responses, including from Lynchburg city council members, who, much like the Lynchburg community, are divided on remote learning.
Come October, more than 70% of the first group of returning students plan to choose hybrid in-person instruction rather than remain 100% remote, Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Crystal Edwards told city council on Tuesday night.
In August, the Lynchburg City School Board adopted a reopening plan that had all students learning remotely until the first nine weeks of the school year ended in late October. After Labor Day, the division brought some students with special needs back into school buildings. Now the division plans to begin bringing its youngest students back for some in-person instruction six weeks into the school year, before the end of the first nine weeks.
In Tuesday's announcement, the division said it would transition to a hybrid learning model, with students receiving in-person instruction two days a week. Students in grades pre-K through second will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 5. Third through sixth-grade students will be able to choose hybrid instruction beginning the week of Oct. 12, with seventh through 12th graders beginning Oct. 26.
Cindy Babb, spokesperson for the division, said all families will have the option to continue with 100% remote learning.
Edwards presented the district's return-to-learn plan to Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday evening at the request of councilmembers who wanted further information and discussion of the district's COVID-19 related operations.
Edwards said staff had contacted the more than 1,700 families of students in pre-K through second grade. Of those families, 29% said they wanted to remain 100% remote. She said staff will continue to contact the families of every Lynchburg City School student to gauge their intent to return.
The presentation triggered an impassioned discussion, with councilmembers voicing both support and concerns about the district's future plans. In the audience sat members of the Lynchburg City School Board, who ultimately make all decisions regarding reopening plans for the district.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said he was glad council was having this meeting with Edwards and school staff, though he wished it had happened earlier. He said he foresees "far reaching ramifications" for the school system's remote learning.
“Our parents, our city, have been forced to pick a happy meal for the price of a high-priced steak," Helgeson said.
He said despite taxpayers paying for "high-quality education," the quality of education is suffering without in-person instruction and this money was not being utilized to the fullest.
Edwards responded by carrying the analogy further. She said that despite Lynchburg restaurants being closed, when she ordered takeout, the food was just as good as she would have received otherwise.
“I think that’s because our business owners understand that they needed to shift, but that shift wasn’t in quality, it was just in location," Edwards said.
"So our schools, while they haven’t physically had those doors open, there’s not a teacher in Lynchburg City Schools that has not been day-in and day-out, at night, doing the job of delivering much more than a happy meal — a very quality education.”
With the situation constantly shifting, and more information coming to light, Edwards said the school district will continue to evaluate its plans for the future.
“From the day that we started remote, our goal has been to get back in-person learning in a way that is safe and secure for everybody," Edwards said. “Every day there is a new decision, a new piece of information that comes across that says ‘we need to make a change.’”
According to the new plan, students will be placed in two cohorts, with students in Cohort A attending school in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays and students in Cohort B attending in person Thursdays and Fridays. All students will learn remotely on the days they are not in school buildings.
The division said teachers will reach out to their students and families to assess their plans for returning to in-person instruction and their needs for transportation. Students could see a change in teachers, based on the needs of the division.
Parents will be notified of their student's cohort assignment as soon as possible, the announcement said.
As hybrid instruction begins, meal delivery will end Oct. 2.
After that, students participating in remote learning will be able to pick up meals curbside at the division's five secondary schools — E. C. Glass and Heritage high schools, and Dunbar, Linkhorne and Sandusky middle schools — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m every weekday.
Beth Morris, director of school nutrition for LCS, said the division will continue to operate the USDA Summer Food Service Program and distribute free meals to all children 18 and younger at each of the distribution sites.
Students receiving in-person instruction will receive meals on the days they are in buildings and take-home meal kits for their remote days.
