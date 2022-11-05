Science grant will send students to Costa Rica for water quality research

The University of Lynchburg received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will send a group of students to Costa Rica to study water quality.

Thomas Shahady, professor of environmental science and director of the Center for Water Quality at the University of Lynchburg, said he couldn’t believe it when he first received the news.

“Oh my God, I just couldn’t. I went nuts; I went crazy,” Shahady said.

The grant is for $299,259, or nearly $100,000 each summer. Each summer, six students will travel to Costa Rica, divided into teams of three. All of the students will participate at no cost and receive a stipend of $6,000 each.

It's a 10-week program for the cohort. In the first week, Shahady will take the students out to the streams in the local area and teach them the process of measuring water quality locally.

Then, they will spend the next eight weeks in Costa Rica and return the final week to debrief.

There will be two graduate students, two undergraduate students and two students from the Legacy Education Center — a Lynchburg city-based post-secondary program that provides educational and work-study opportunities for underserved students.

The goal, according to Shahady, is for the graduate students to be the group leaders and bring the other students up to speed.

Randy Dunton, executive director of the Legacy Education Center, said the center is excited for what it’s going to mean for the development of students who will participate from there.

Dunton said the LEC program has a wide range of students who are underserved, so for them to be able to travel is something they probably have not experienced before.

“The experience alone of traveling, learning a new culture different from yours, is going to be transformational in a lot of ways for students' mindset,” Dunton said.

The cohort will have the opportunity to work with Costa Rica-based scientists and observe their process of studying water quality.

The research will also support Shahady’s project, “exploring surface water contamination links to disease risk in Costa Rica.”

Costa Rica has one of the highest rates of stomach cancers and stomach ulcers in the world, according to Shahady, which he links to water contamination.

The director of the Center for Water Quality said Costa Rica has a different water system than America. For example, in a house in Costa Rica, showers, dishwashers and any water source that’s not the toilet runs into the community.

Although it's just a hypothesis, Shahady thinks it has something to do with possible contamination of drinking water mixing with other sources of water in the community, as well as Helicobacter pylori — a bacteria that infects the stomach — being transmitted through contaminated water.

The student researchers will take a look into this idea by collecting samples by collecting water and insect samples.

Shahady said he would like to see the students think of innovative ways to address the problem of water quality in the communities there.

He hopes the students can get a good understanding of both the issues surrounding the communities in Costa Rica involving water quality, learning how to work within a community and be somewhat of a problem solver.

“I hope they feel some sense of satisfaction that they were able to contribute to some solutions for the community,” Shahady said.

Dunton also hopes the students from the LEC program take an appreciation for the opportunities that they have in life.

“We all need a dose of humility that comes our way where we understand, hey, there's other people that have a lot of needs and that are less fortunate than we are, and they're going to see this firsthand,” Dunton said.