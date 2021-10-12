Sheffield Elementary School in Lynchburg to temporarily switch to remote learning

Sheffield Elementary School in Lynchburg will temporarily switch to remote learning, the city school system announced Tuesday.
The building will be closed for students from Wednesday through Friday.
LCS said the plan is to reopen Monday "provided we have the necessary staff to ensure the safety and supervision of our students."
LCS did not offer specific details on the reasons for the shift but said, "This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that this may be a hardship for some families. However, the health and safety of our students and staff must be taken into account."
"We have shared our plans with the Virginia Department of Health, and together, we believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and the community at large at this time."