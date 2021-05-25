 Skip to main content
Some area school divisions remove ticket requirement for graduation
top story

Some area school divisions remove ticket requirement for graduation

Graduates

In this May 28, 2016, file photo, graduates of Jefferson Forest High School wait to receive their diplomas.

 The News & Advance file

With venue capacity restrictions and COVID-19 mitigation measures set to be lifted by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, some area school divisions are removing the ticket requirement for their upcoming high school graduations. 

Bedford County Public Schools, Amherst County Public Schools and Campbell County Public Schools announced they no longer would require tickets for entry at their graduation ceremonies, which are being held this week and next week at Williams Stadium at Liberty University.

Originally, each of these divisions planned to allow each graduate 10 tickets for their invited guests. 

Amherst County High School's graduation will be held Friday, Bedford County's three high school graduations will be held Saturday, and Campbell County's four high school graduations will be held June 3 and June 4. 

Each of these divisions said they would be encouraging physical distancing where possible and facial coverings for those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Cindy Babb, spokesperson for Lynchburg City Schools, both city high schools still will require tickets for guests attending Sunday's graduation ceremonies at City Stadium.

Babb said E.C. Glass High School did increase its ticket allotment from nine to 10 tickets per graduate. Heritage High School graduates are allotted 12 guest tickets. The number of tickets per graduate was calculated based on the size of the graduating class. 

