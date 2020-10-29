Some Lynchburg-area schools close or choose online learning due to impact of Tropical Storm Zeta

Some Lynchburg-area schools are closed today due to the impact of Tropical Storm Zeta.
Lynchburg city school buildings will be closed today.
"Teachers will continue with remote instruction for all students, so if your child is a hybrid student who is in Cohort B, they will instead continue with remote instruction for today. If your student is a remote-only or Cohort A student, your instruction will continue as normal. Also, 12-month employees please report to work as normal," the school system said on its website.
Amherst County Public Schools are closed for both both in-person and remote students.
Bedford County Public Schools "are closed for in-person learning (Remote Learning Day). Offices are opening at 8 a.m. Students should catch up on assigned work and be on the lookout for learning activities from teachers," according to the school system's website.
Campbell County Public Schools are closed, according to the school system's Facebook page.
The city of Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford and Campbell are under a Tropical Storm Warning, while other nearby localities are under a flood watch, according to the National Weather Service
The weather service says winds are forecast to be in the 15 to 25 mph range, with gusts to 40 mph, but the potential exists for stronger winds. Tornadoes are not expected. The Lynchburg region could see one to three inches of rain today. Flooding and damaging winds are possible.
