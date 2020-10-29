Some Lynchburg-area schools close or choose online learning due to impact of Tropical Storm Zeta

Some Lynchburg-area schools are closed today due to the impact of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Lynchburg city school buildings will be closed today.

"Teachers will continue with remote instruction for all students, so if your child is a hybrid student who is in Cohort B, they will instead continue with remote instruction for today. If your student is a remote-only or Cohort A student, your instruction will continue as normal. Also, 12-month employees please report to work as normal," the school system said on its website.

Amherst County Public Schools are closed for both both in-person and remote students.

Bedford County Public Schools "are closed for in-person learning (Remote Learning Day). Offices are opening at 8 a.m. Students should catch up on assigned work and be on the lookout for learning activities from teachers," according to the school system's website.