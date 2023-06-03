The revamping of a program at Central Virginia Community College will give individuals and prospective students in the community the opportunity to get involved in the nuclear energy industry, which needs skilled workers.

Framatome, in collaboration with CVCC, recently relaunched the Nuclear Technology Academy to address those labor shortages.

“The labor challenges facing the nuclear industry are clear indicators that we must proactively develop new training opportunities for current and future employees,” John Capps, president of CVCC, said in a news release.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nuclear technicians is projected to decline 17% from 2021 to 2031, but the need will continue to increase.

About 400 openings for nuclear technicians are projected each year on average, during the decade, which is expected to result from the need to replace workers who retire or transfer to other occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Additionally, 100,000 jobs estimated across the state are tied directly to the nuclear sector, and 95% of the carbon-free energy in the commonwealth is generated by nuclear, according to data from the Virginia Nuclear Energy Consortium.

Framatome is investing $400,000 over the next four years in the program, as part of the “commitment to maintaining the industry’s future workforce,” according to the release.

In a news release announcing the revamping, Katherine Williams, chief financial officer and incoming chief executive officer of Framatome, said with the demand for clean energy increasing, the need for skilled workers is also on the rise.

“Workforce is a significant challenge in most industries and through this program, Framatome and CVCC are developing the skill sets needed to ensure that the nuclear sector will continue to thrive as a low carbon energy choice,” she said in the release.

The four-year program, alternating students between classroom and on-the-job training, will welcome 30 students — current and future CVCC students — for the fall 2023 cohort.

Framatome’s employees will receive full-time pay and benefits for the duration of the program; annual advancement and pay increase, along with potential bonus pay opportunities at the end of each semester; and employee’s tuition and books are covered.

In the program, students will also earn an associate’s degree in nuclear technology and have full access to CVCC student services and benefits.

Marcella Gale, mechatronics program head at CVCC, said the main difference between the revamped program and how it was previously constructed is how it’s implemented.

Before the revamp, Gale explained students in the program, who were Framatome employees taking classes at CVCC, would work throughout the year all over the country, doing maintenance on nuclear power plants such as switching out fuel rods.

Then, those students would return to the college for two five-week sessions per year in the summer and winter which run through the Christmas holiday.

Gale said the short time period caused the classes to be condensed and made it difficult to find teachers.

“It was difficult for the college to manage and it wasn’t great for students,” she said.

Another change is, the program is open to the public with the option of Pell and G3 grants to help with funding. Before, it was just offered to Framatome employees.

Upon acceptance of a student who doesn’t work for Framatome, who doesn’t receive the same benefits in the academy as an employee, CVCC will notify Framatome and the prospective student would be offered an interview in “most cases,” according to Gale.

The revamp also has a mechatronics track and a general track, depending on the interests of the student or the needs of Framatome or the prospective company.

Upon completion, students will begin their full-time careers as nuclear technicians depending on the company they decide to work for.

A nuclear technician assists physicists, engineers and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear energy production, and they typically work in offices and control rooms to monitor and help operate nuclear reactors using computers and other equipment.

In terms of need, Gale said companies such as Framatome and BWX Technologies all have the same issues in terms of staffing, and “it’s getting worse.”

Gale said Framatome “got it right.”

“It’s way better for the students. It’s just a win for … Framatome, for the students, for CVCC, for the community,” Gale said.