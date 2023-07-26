BEDFORD — Capital Improvement projects for Bedford County Public Schools were the topic of discussion last week during a joint committee meeting with members from the board of supervisors and school board, along with central office and county staff.

During a March 14 meeting, the school board identified its top five priorities from the capital improvement plan over the next five years — improving the canopy systems at Liberty and Staunton River High Schools; renovating the auditoriums at Staunton River and Liberty High Schools; adding a gym to Bedford Primary School; working on a bus garage; and bringing athletic improvements such as new turf and bleachers to sports fields and facilities.

With the canopy systems and auditorium renovations to Staunton River and Liberty high schools as highest priority, the group discussed costs and the scope of the two projects.

Jason Burger, project architect at Dominion 7, gave a presentation explaining the cost and timeline if the board accepted the company’s proposal.

In terms of auditorium construction at both high schools, Burger outlined four general options:

New construction, which brings a brand new facilities but comes with the disadvantage of being more costly; New construction and expansion, which involves rebuilding the parking lot; Renovation and addition, which uses the existing construction and is more cost effective; or Renovation, where the building blueprint will remain the same, which is most economically friendly.

The option Burger presented and considered was the second, which would cost $11 million at Liberty and $9 million at Staunton River.

In terms of canopy reconstruction, Burger presented three general options:

Recover, which covers all roof surfaces with membrane roofing as a way of reinforcement; Reconfiguration, which will convert the “butterfly roof form” to “gable/hip roof geometry;” or Complete replacement, constructing new canopy structures in the place of the existing ones.

Burger presented option two to the board, which would cost about $4 million at both high schools for the construction of the canopies.

The potential grand total for the project, if the board were to decide on option two for both projects, would be a little more than $28 million.

District 6 supervisor Bob Davis said the cost of the canopies is “beyond ridiculous.”

“If I do the math correctly, what you’re saying is, each canopy is $101,750. I just can’t conscience that. How in the world can we ask Bedford County taxpayers to spend $101,750 per canopy? That’s ridiculous,” Davis said about the covering of the canopy structures.

Davis said he went to Liberty High School and looked at the canopies. The concrete structures, he said, are “perfectly sound,” adding there’s a “very much more affordable way” to do this project.

“I got to believe that if it’s $4 million for those canopies, that the budget for the auditoriums is significantly overpriced as well. And, you know, I think the taxpayers in this county deserve better for their money,” he said.

In terms of cost, District 2 supervisor Edgar Tuck echoed similar sentiments, suggesting the board should take another look at the options and overall cost.

County Administrator Robert Hiss told to the board the decision can affect other CIP projects down the line, such as construction of the Bedford Primary gymnasium and other projects listed.

“That’s just something that I would keep in mind as the discussion is going,” he said.

With that in mind, district 6 school board member Susan Kirby said she would like to have new numbers and consider both projects further.

“I’ve never been to Vegas, I’m not one to gamble and that’s not a gamble I want to take. I want to get as many jobs, as much completion done, because unfortunately we are suffering from years of neglect and Bedford Primary does need a gym and I definitely don’t want to jeopardize that,” she said.

District 5 school board member Georgia Hairston emphasized the safety of the students.

“I will continue to say that the safety of our students is first and foremost. I believe … strongly, that we have to provide them with adequate facilities, and it’s going to be safe for them,” Hairston said.

The board did not make any decisions last week.

Kirby said as the group receives updated costs for materials and the projects, she will take the information back to the board for further discussion.