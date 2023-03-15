A student has been disciplined after authorities found a shotgun, ammo, a knife and alcoholic drinks while searching a vehicle at Amherst County High School, according to a news release Wednesday from Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells.

The school system, sheriff's office, Amherst Town Police and Virginia Department of Corrections conducted a search of the school Wednesday using drug-detecting dogs.

During the search, one of the dogs alerted its handler to a vehicle in the student parking lot. Inside the vehicle was a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, the knife and multiple alcoholic beverages, the superintendent said.

"The appropriate disciplinary action has been taken against the student and the incident is under investigation by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. At no time did this incident pose a threat to students or staff. Amherst County Public Schools remains committed to a safe and secure educational environment for all students and staff," the superintendent said.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, the students was charged with possessing a firearm and a knife at school, possessing an alcoholic drink on school grounds, possessing alcohol and tobacco while underage and possessing/transporting illegally acquired alcohol.

"The student was polite and cooperative throughout the investigation," a release from the sheriff's office said. "We believe this to be an isolated incident and at no time did this incident pose a threat to students, staff or the general public."