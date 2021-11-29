Student representatives offer valuable perspective to Lynchburg City School Board

From who won the boy's basketball game to what shows the theater department has coming up to how students are feeling about mask requirements, Scott and Kim bring the students' voices to the table.

James Coleman, chair of the Lynchburg City School Board, said it's important for the board to hear from everyone — including teachers, administrators, staff, parents and community members.

"But we would all agree that our most important stakeholders in all of this are our students at the various grade levels," Coleman said. "And so student reps are our direct heartline as a board. They are our ears and eyes to the views of students, and we value that."

In an email, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said student representatives "add the valuable student voice perspective" to school board meetings.

"We count on them to engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers, offer suggestions on how we can enhance our services and support, and share their experiences with our community," she said.

It's a responsibility they take seriously.

Kim said she is "happy and honored" to be in the role, and works to "be a bridge of communication between the school and the school board and just to express the student side of things."