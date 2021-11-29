Student representatives offer valuable perspective to Lynchburg City School Board

A dry-erase calendar hangs in E.C. Glass senior Jaiden Scott's room, helping to keep her organized as she balances school and various extracurricular activities.
"If that thing is not updated, then I don't know what I'm doing," Scott laughed.
In addition to her high school classes, Scott is dually enrolled at Central Virginia Community College, president of the Student Council Association at the high school and a member of the teen advisory board at the Lynchburg Public Library.
At Heritage High School, senior Eujine Kim also balances a full plate — from classes at Heritage and the Central Virginia Governor's School for Science and Technology to serving as president of high school's environmental club and concert master of its orchestra and editing various publications.
Topping off Scott and Kim's to-do lists is one more role: student representative on the Lynchburg City School Board.
Student representatives have served on the school board since January 1973, and this year's students are no different than their predecessors: busy, bright and working to bridge the gap between the school board and the student body.
The representatives — one chosen each school year from each of the division's two high schools — are tasked with updating the school board at its monthly meetings on the happenings at their schools and the thoughts and feelings of their classmates.
From who won the boy's basketball game to what shows the theater department has coming up to how students are feeling about mask requirements, Scott and Kim bring the students' voices to the table.
James Coleman, chair of the Lynchburg City School Board, said it's important for the board to hear from everyone — including teachers, administrators, staff, parents and community members.
"But we would all agree that our most important stakeholders in all of this are our students at the various grade levels," Coleman said. "And so student reps are our direct heartline as a board. They are our ears and eyes to the views of students, and we value that."
In an email, LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said student representatives "add the valuable student voice perspective" to school board meetings.
"We count on them to engage in meaningful dialogue with their peers, offer suggestions on how we can enhance our services and support, and share their experiences with our community," she said.
It's a responsibility they take seriously.
Kim said she is "happy and honored" to be in the role, and works to "be a bridge of communication between the school and the school board and just to express the student side of things."
Scott — who served as the Glass student representative during her junior year as well — said she's gotten the chance to foster meaningful relationships with board members, as well as a newfound sense of confidence and community at her school.
"I love being able to talk to everybody," Scott said. "It just gives me an excuse to talk to new people. Instead of talking to my regular circle every day, I'm reaching out to kids who are in the drama club, the forensic team, athletes, because I want to get a feel for everyone and I want everybody's voice to be heard."
Kim said she's taken time to send surveys to the student body at Heritage and feels students share more with her than they might to school officials, in general.
"I think it's more comforting to know that a student is at the receiving end of those thoughts," she said.
This year, the board's student representatives participated in the student session of the Virginia School Boards Association's annual convention. In a virtual session in early November, Kim and Scott joined student representatives from across the state to talk parliamentary procedure, communication and how to best serve on the board.
Coleman said he was able to be part of the virtual event as well and enjoyed seeing Scott and Kim's energetic contributions to that discussion.
"I was just so proud to see them interfacing with board members and student reps from Hampton and Norfolk and Fairfax and Charlottesville and other extremities of the state," he said. "It was a very thoughtful experience."
Kim and Scott both said the experience was valuable for them.
"I got to talk to students from across the state that I never would have met otherwise," Scott said.
Coleman said he hopes student representatives leave their time with the board with a "rich, firsthand" interaction and experience with government.
"It's a way for them to help their [fellow] students, have their views heard before the board, and it's a way for the board to develop these young people," Coleman said.
Edwards said Kim and Scott come to the table with "poise, professionalism, and excellent communication skills." While they offer a valuable perspective to the board, Kim and Scott said they're gaining confidence, communication skills, courage and professional experience that will aid them in the present and future.
Both Scott and Kim hope to attend four-year universities following graduation in the spring.