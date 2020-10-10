Students at JF stand-up against hatred, discrimination within the school

FOREST — Standing in the rain for nearly two hours Saturday, Jefferson Forest High School students held signs bearing the phrase “We only lose if we stop fighting” near the front entrance to the school. It was the next step for students who want to see the school directly address discrimination on campus.
Lindsay Hatfield, a senior at JFHS, said the new Student Accountability Alliance grew out of this summer’s effort to have the school division prohibit attire that is “racially/culturally divisive,” including the Confederate flag. The Alliance, which organized Saturday’s event, is fighting for all students regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, religion, immigration status or disability.
After photos of Jefferson Forest High School students displaying Confederate flags on campus were posted on social media in February 2019, students and their families began pushing for a change to the division’s code of conduct and dress code policy. Although the division initially balked, it did finally change its policies this past July.
Even though it happened over a year ago, Hatfield said the incident involving students proudly posing with the Confederate flag during school spirit week, still is “very real” to students today at Jefferson Forest High School.
“We did not want to see the movement die out,” she said. “And so we just wanted to make this group and focus it toward empowering students directly in our school because student power is one of the most important things to our future.”
She said students want an apology and accountability from the administration for what happened.
On Saturday, Brian Wilson, JFHS principal, said the school respects students’ right to peacefully protest and condemns racism in any form.
“We will continue to do everything we can to provide an atmosphere that is welcoming and respectful of everyone,” he said.
Bedford County School Board members contacted by The News & Advance on Saturday did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Nia Flood, a senior at JFHS, said she hopes future students won’t have to go through the same things she and other classmates have at the school.
Support Local Journalism
“Just not feeling comfortable with who you are. Just because you don’t look like the majority of the people there, I don’t want the younger kids coming to dislike themselves just because of the skin they were born with or their sexuality and things they just can’t change,” she said.
She said she just wants the school administration to work to make things better.
Over the summer the Student Accountability Alliance spent hours on Zoom calls trying to work with the administration of the school asking for it to enforce rules that would better protect students and eliminate the hatred at JF. Students, parents, the NAACP of Bedford County, the Hate Free Schools Coalition, and Bedford County School Board members all participated.
Iyanna Martin, a sophomore at the school, said during the calls, students told administrators stories of the discrimination they have faced, from misogyny to racism and homophobia.
“And all they responded with was ‘I’m sorry you felt that way,’” she said. “This isn’t a feeling we have, this is the way it is at JF.”
She said the protest was a last resort and she wants the administration to release a public statement admitting the school has a discrimination problem.
As music played Saturday about 20 students gathered to carry signs near the busy intersection of Perrowville and Hooper roads, near a large banner that read “It’s time for Accountability.”
Students also passed out unity bands.
“We were inspired to have these bands like students wore during the Vietnam War as a symbol that we are all united and together with the goal of getting accountability from administration,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield said it’s important for teachers and administrators to understand and recognize there are students hurting.
“Through this we have a seat at the table and what we’re trying to do is try to provide our input and give the information that we have so we can help other students throughout our school,” she said.
{span style=”color: #222222; font-family: Georgia, serif;”} division’s code of student conduct to add language specifically prohibiting attire that is “racially/culturally divisive,” including the Confederate flag.{/span}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!