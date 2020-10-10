Students at JF stand-up against hatred, discrimination within the school

She said students want an apology and accountability from the administration for what happened.

On Saturday, Brian Wilson, JFHS principal, said the school respects students’ right to peacefully protest and condemns racism in any form.

“We will continue to do everything we can to provide an atmosphere that is welcoming and respectful of everyone,” he said.

Bedford County School Board members contacted by The News & Advance on Saturday did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Nia Flood, a senior at JFHS, said she hopes future students won’t have to go through the same things she and other classmates have at the school.

“Just not feeling comfortable with who you are. Just because you don’t look like the majority of the people there, I don’t want the younger kids coming to dislike themselves just because of the skin they were born with or their sexuality and things they just can’t change,” she said.

She said she just wants the school administration to work to make things better.