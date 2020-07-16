Sweet Briar alumnae, friends contribute more than $11.7 million to college in fiscal year 2020

“Despite the difficulties of dealing with a global pandemic, we have had some real success this year,” President Meredith Woo said. “Our donors’ generosity is once again the model for the nation, helping us exceed our goal and ensuring that Sweet Briar will continue to be able to offer an exceptional education in a beautiful setting.”

The contributions allow college leadership to take advantage of opportunities and face unanticipated challenges. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the college pivoted to online teaching and learning while continuing to maintain its campus.

While preparing to welcome students back in a few weeks, the college is implementing various improvements to keep the Sweet Briar community safe by enhancing on-campus health services, social distancing and testing.

Sweet Briar can give students the opportunity to have their own rooms at no extra cost. Donations also support student scholarships, course development, faculty, the student experience and the campus environment, according to school officials.

Since 2015, the year a legal settlement saved the college from a near closure attempt by a previous administration at the school, Sweet Briar alumnae and friends have contributed $75.7 million to the school's finances.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

