Sweet Briar alumnae, friends contribute more than $11.7 million to college in fiscal year 2020

In fiscal year 2019-20, Sweet Briar received gifts and pledge commitments totaling more than $11.7 million, the college in Amherst announced Thursday. Support came from individual gifts from alumnae, faculty, staff, the college's board of directors and friends of the college, as well as from corporate and foundation donors.
Nearly $6.1 million came as unrestricted annual fund dollars and $598,137 as restricted dollars for the period that began July 1, 2019 and ended June 30.
The restricted money applies to environmental and sustainability programs; several student scholarships; assessment, preservation and rehabilitation of the historic campus; and relief money applied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dana Poleski, director of media relations.
In addition, donors fulfilled nearly $1.6 million in previous year pledges.
Additional contributions totaling nearly $600,000 in gifts to the college's endowment and $2.9 million supporting strategic priority projects on the campus for viticulture, other agricultural enterprises and renovations to the stables at the Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center, also came in during that stretch, according to a news release.
The women's college saw its highest level of alumnae participation — 24.5% — since 2017, while also exceeding enrollment goals, the release said.
“Despite the difficulties of dealing with a global pandemic, we have had some real success this year,” President Meredith Woo said. “Our donors’ generosity is once again the model for the nation, helping us exceed our goal and ensuring that Sweet Briar will continue to be able to offer an exceptional education in a beautiful setting.”
The contributions allow college leadership to take advantage of opportunities and face unanticipated challenges. When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the college pivoted to online teaching and learning while continuing to maintain its campus.
While preparing to welcome students back in a few weeks, the college is implementing various improvements to keep the Sweet Briar community safe by enhancing on-campus health services, social distancing and testing.
Sweet Briar can give students the opportunity to have their own rooms at no extra cost. Donations also support student scholarships, course development, faculty, the student experience and the campus environment, according to school officials.
Since 2015, the year a legal settlement saved the college from a near closure attempt by a previous administration at the school, Sweet Briar alumnae and friends have contributed $75.7 million to the school's finances.
