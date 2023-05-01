Sweet Briar College announced Verda M. Colvin, justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, will be the keynote speaker at its commencement ceremony Saturday, May 13.

Colvin graduated from the college in 1987, double majoring in government and religion, and earned a juris doctorate from the University of Georgia School of Law.

Colvin went on to become the first African-American female appointed by a Republican governor to Georgia’s Court of Appeals in 2020 and to Georgia’s Supreme Court in 2021.

“I am thrilled that Justice Colvin will speak to the Class of 2023,” Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo said in a release. “Verda’s achievements are a marvelous example of how Sweet Briar women serve as leaders who make our world a better place for all.”

The college's 114th commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the upper quad, followed by a campus community picnic.

“I am personally committed to public service beyond my duties as a jurist, so I welcome the opportunity to engage with constituents to encourage, inspire and motivate,” Colvin said in a release.