Sweet Briar College celebrates graduates in 113th commencement

Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo opened Saturday's commencement ceremony by saying it was a day to celebrate.

“We celebrate the successes of this class of tenacious and strong-willed women,” Woo said to the audience. “We celebrate their families for their faith in them and in the college they have called home.”

Faculty, family members and supporters filed into Sweet Briar College's Upchurch Field House to recognize the graduating Class of 2022. The private nonprofit woman's college in Amherst County awarded more than 70 degrees and 25 commencement awards.

Griselda Vasquez Ramirez, a graduate who will be working at The Hershey Company as an associate engineer, said it was “really exciting” to graduate and receive her degree.

“I’m the first person in my family to graduate, so I’m very proud of that,” Ramirez said.

Channing Entrican, a studio art major and psychology minor who plans to do art therapy in the future, was also excited.

“I mean, I did it,” Entrican said. “I’m going to miss this place.”

Entrican’s mom, Kimberly Entrican, said she did not make it through the entire ceremony without crying. Entrican expressed how happy she was to see her daughter graduate.

“I’m really proud of her because she’s had a lot of obstacles in her life and she has persevered and she made it,” Entrican said.

Maria Thacker-Goethe — president and CEO of the nonprofit life-sciences industry trade association Georgia Bio and the affiliated Georgia BioEd Institute, and a Class of 2002 Sweet Briar graduate — gave the commencement address.

Thacker-Goethe’s theme was “the power of proving your mettle.” She defined mettle as the ability to cope well with difficulties or to face a demanding situation in a spirited and resilient way.

Thacker-Goethe said "mettle" is a “little bit of an old-timey word,” but it’s one that she identifies strongly with.

“Proving your mettle takes courage. You’re graduating into a difficult time and it will test your mettle,” Thacker-Goethe said to the audience.

She told the graduates to “cultivate your courage” and “come alive” in those times.

“You all have the necessary tools to think outside of the box, to be tenacious and to not take no for an answer,” Thacker-Goethe said to the audience.

Woo closed out the afternoon by referencing two stories for the graduates: “Strategy,” a book by Lawrence Freedman on the history of strategic thinking; and the story of David and Goliath. She used both examples to emphasize the importance of strategy.

“Remember your design thinking class, have faith and strategize artfully,” Woo told the graduates. “The world is your oyster; good luck to you.”

