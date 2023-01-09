Sweet Briar College president to step down

Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo announced Monday she will step down at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

Woo has been leader of the private women's college in Amherst County for seven years. She became the school's 13th president after Phillip C. Stone, who retired in May 2017 after leading the college out of a near-shutdown in 2015.

Selecting a search firm is underway, and the college's board of directors will work with the campus community over the next 18 months to find a new president, the school said in a news release.

“Sweet Briar is an important institution with a distinctive mission. Deeply loved and supported by one of the strongest alumnae networks in the nation, it now has an unstoppable momentum,” Woo said. “I look forward to passing the baton to a new leader who can take the College to a new height.”