 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Sweet Briar College president to step down

SBC Commencement 38

College president Meredith Woo speaks during commencement at Sweet Briar College on May 14. Woo described Sweet Briar’s tuition reset as “one of the most massive tuition resets ever in the country for a private institution.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo announced Monday she will step down at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year.

Woo has been leader of the private women's college in Amherst County for seven years. She became the school's 13th president after Phillip C. Stone, who retired in May 2017 after leading the college out of a near-shutdown in 2015.

Selecting a search firm is underway, and the college's board of directors will work with the campus community over the next 18 months to find a new president, the school said in a news release.

“Sweet Briar is an important institution with a distinctive mission. Deeply loved and supported by one of the strongest alumnae networks in the nation, it now has an unstoppable momentum,” Woo said. “I look forward to passing the baton to a new leader who can take the College to a new height.”

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists believe they have just discovered the first human writings ever produced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert