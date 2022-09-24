Sweet Briar College recognized by US News and World Report

For the third time since 2019, Sweet Briar College has been ranked as one of the most innovative liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

The private women’s college ranked 29th on the list. The ranking is voted on by presidents, vice presidents and other peers around higher education.

Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo said she is gratified by the news.

“I came to Sweet Briar about five years ago and together with the college constituents, we put together comprehensive and innovative changes and the nation has recognized it,” Woo said.

Five years ago, Sweet Briar introduced the women’s leadership core, which replaced some conventional general education requirements.

The leadership curriculum had 10 courses that focused on effective communication, logical thinking, financial thinking, empathy, decision making and problem solving, according to Woo.

The president mentioned they also ensure students gain experience in leadership outside of the classroom, as they believe leadership cannot be taught in the classroom.

“We looked at this question of women leadership, and we decided to give good academic structure, social support and emotional support behind it,” Woo said.

Woo said the second change the college made was to use its campus as a classroom.

“The effort to really use the land and deliver experiential education has gone, I believe, very well,” Woo said.