Sweet Briar College recruits largest class since 2013

More than 200 new students will be welcomed to Sweet Briar College this fall — the largest incoming class the college has seen since 2013.

According to Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo, the number of students who have made their deposits to hold their spot for the fall semester is up 50% from last year.

Last year, she said, the incoming class of new and transfer students was 150.

The college has a projected total enrollment of 450 for the 2021-22 school year, up more than 100 students from last year's 342.

Before previous college leadership unsuccessfully attempted to close the school in 2015, enrollment was closer to 600 students. The college is well on its way to reaching its enrollment capacity in the next several years, spokesperson Dana Poleski said.

"As we graduate the small classes, and enroll much larger classes, we expect to be at 800 in four or five years," Woo said in a statement.

Sweet Briar College also has seen fundraising successes over the past several years, with more than $91.5 million raised since 2015, the college announced last week.

