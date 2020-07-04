Sweet Briar College uniquely suited to weather storm, reopen in August

In addition to housing changes, the college has redesigned its dining hall experience to allow for social distancing. Tables designed to seat six or more will seat one or two, and dining hall capacity will be limited. Sweet Briar College spokesperson Dana Poleski said the college is exploring the option of adding some seating to an area outside its dining hall.

Face coverings will be required in shared spaces on campus, additional sanitizing stations will be on campus and the college will conduct “regular testing” during the fall semester.

Woo said the college is working with Quest Diagnostics to discuss options and determine a testing plan for the fall semester. Making the campus “COVID-19 ready” — by adding sanitizing stations, face masks, hygiene signage and testing — Woo said, comes with a $1 million price tag.

The college also is encouraging students to remain on campus for the entirety of the fall semester, to reduce the possibility of students leaving and returning to campus after potentially being exposed to the virus.

Even with all these changes, Waters said she doesn't think the campus dynamic will change that much. Classes have always been small and students have always utilized the campus' ample space, so she's hopeful that these guidelines won't affect the day-to-day feel of campus.