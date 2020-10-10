Sweet Briar College uses new greenhouse to teach sustainability, future of food systems

The tomato plants, which need sunlight all the time, thrive just a few bays down from Vari’s.

In addition to the typical greenhouse classes, others such as entomology, financial accounting and introductory biology will use the greenhouse for labs and projects as well.

“Even for students who aren’t explicitly studying agriculture, they’re getting exposed,” Powell said. “And they’re getting a better understanding of the complexities of agriculture, and why we need to think about sustainable food systems and the future of our food systems. And so they’re going to have a greater awareness as they go through the rest of their lives, regardless of whatever career path they choose.”

Meriwether Godsey, the school’s dining service partner, regularly uses the greens, vegetables and herbs for all of the campus meals and dining locations.

Powell said the greenhouse incorporates the land at SBC into the curriculum, as well as engages production in agriculture. She said it also is used as a means to connect with the community.

SBC has used the greenhouse to partner with Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Amherst County to provide the nonprofit with fresh produce to feed those in need in the area.