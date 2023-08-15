Sweet Briar College’s search for its next president continues ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Mason Bennett Rummel, chair of Sweet Briar’s board of directors, said her hope is the college will announce its next president by the end of the calendar year.

Rummel said the search committee is composed of 14 people — board members mostly from the executive committee, students, faculty, staff and alumnae.

She describes the committee and the procedure as a “very well-designed and constructed process” that’s all mapped out with a clear timeline.

Management consulting firm Russell Reynolds Associates has led the search for the committee and created a presidential profile on the college’s website for prospective candidates.

In the coming months, search consultants will be in conversation with candidates and after numerous interviews and deliberations, a new president will be announced.

“It’s progressing very, very nicely,” Rummel added.

In January, former President Meredith Woo announced she was stepping down after seven years of leadership. Woo began her tenure at Sweet Briar in 2017, two years after the college nearly closed due to financial struggles.

Under her leadership, the private women’s college in Amherst overhauled its curriculum to emphasize female leadership, underwent a tuition price reset, increased its enrollment since 2017, and the budget and landscape was restructured.

In an interview with The News & Advance in January, Woo said the most noticeable change came in academics, which shifted to more of a focus on leadership, experiential education, engineering and sustainability with an emphasis on agriculture, as an attempt to keep an eye on where Sweet Briar needs to be in 20 to 30 years.

Woo originally planned to be president through the 2023-24 academic year, explaining in an interview in January that she feels she has completed all work and goals she set out to complete six years ago and because of that, the college is poised for its next leader.

Rummel said Woo had scholarly projects she planned to tackle after her tenure; and with the progress of the search committee, both sides agreed to let the former president of the college step away and approve those projects.

“I think she really thought about it and considered it and as I said, had these projects kind of on the horizon there and with everything just so well in place and the search progressing so nicely, we worked out ... kind of a mutual agreement to go ahead and let her pursue those things,” she said, adding it was a “convenient time” as the plan is to announce the next president by the end of the year.

Mary Pope Hutson, who served as senior vice president for Alumnae Relations and Development, will lead the college as interim president until the college’s decision on its next leader.

Rummel said it was an “easy transition” for Hutson.

“It just made perfect sense for her to go ahead and just assume this role, and it’s been working really, really well,” she said.

Hutson took over in early July and will be the college’s interim president for one year while the search for the next president continues.

Hutson said she’s excited to see students return to campus, adding the college has a “great new class coming in,” with more than 160 first-year students, 18 international students in that group with more than 90 presidential and dean scholars.

The college began its 2023-24 academic year with students moving to campus Aug. 12.

The fall semester begins Aug. 21.

“The quality of our students can never be underestimated, because they’re extraordinary young women, continuing their academic experiences at Sweet Briar,” she said, adding she’s looking forward to serving in the role for the year.

“... This is my alma mater. So I look forward to continuing in this role until a permanent president is named.”