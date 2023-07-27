For another year, Sweet Briar College “exceeded all of its fundraising goals” for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The college’s giving totaled $18.7 million for the year, according to a release from the college — donors contributed $6.5 million to the Sweet Briar Fund, the college’s annual giving program which primarily supports students, faculty and operations; $2.1 million to specific scholarships and programs; about $10.1 million from donors toward “Where Women Lead,” the college’s current campaign to support academic programs and scholars, capital improvements and endowments to support the implementation of its five-year strategic plan.

Mason Bennett Rummel, chair of Sweet Briar’s board of directors, said in a release from the private women’s college she is grateful to all of its supporters for their commitment to the school.

“It is particularly noteworthy that alumnae of all generations continue to give, and we appreciate their financial and volunteer contributions to Sweet Briar’s continued success,” she said in a release.

Interim President Mary Pope M. Hutson said in the news release the giving results this fiscal year builds on the success over the past eight years of the alumnae, as volunteers and donors have given “selflessly” to the college.

In 2015, Sweet Briar was at the brink of closing due to noted financial challenges; and that March, college administration and board attempted to close the school but shortly after the announcement, alumnae and supporters stepped in to keep the college open, raising more than $21 million in gifts in pledges in just 90 days.

In an interview with The News & Advance, Hutson said the college has benefited “enormously” from the alumnae over the past eight years, noting they have given more than $133 million to the college.

Hutson also highlighted the work alumnae do outside of financial giving to help the college.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket of all the other things that the alumni do for the college, with their advice and ideas, as well as … working for the college, promoting it to young women for this exemplary education. This year’s results are another example about how alumnae continue to help strengthen Sweet briar,” she added.

