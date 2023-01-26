 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T.C. Miller students, staff to return to building Friday

010623-lna-news-schools-p2

T.C. Miller Elementary School is shown on Jan. 5. 

 Rodney Robinson

T.C. Miller Elementary School students and staff will return to their building on Friday after nearly three weeks away due to weather-related damage, officials announced Thursday.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, T.C. Miller students have attended classes at West Lynchburg Baptist Church on Memorial Avenue, after having attended school remotely since the end of winter break. 

The changes came about because multiple classrooms and the library suffered damage after Lynchburg hit single-digit temperatures just before Christmas, leading to water damage.

R.S. Payne Elementary School also suffered weather damage, but that school building was able to reopen Jan. 9.

“We are so thankful to West Lynchburg Baptist Church for hosting us over the last few weeks," T. C. Miller Principal Jeff Guerin said in a news release from Lynchburg City Schools.

