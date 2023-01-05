T.C. Miller temporarily moving, R.S. Payne expected to reopen Monday

Starting Monday, T.C. Miller Elementary School students will temporarily attend school at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031 Memorial Avenue.

Classes will be held in rooms on the first and second floors. Transportation routes and times will remain the same, pick-up and drop-off will be at the church, school meals will continue to be provided, and the school can be reached at its regular phone number, according to a Lynchburg City Schools news release.

Meanwhile, R.S. Payne Elementary School students are expected to be able to return to school in person on Monday.

T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne students have been attending remotely this week due to water damage and heating problems following the cold snap just before Christmas.

"Our goal is to reopen the T. C. Miller building later this month, and we will communicate any updates," the school system said in a news release. "We thank our LCS families for their patience and understanding during this challenging time."

In a news conference earlier this week, LCS Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka six classrooms at T.C. Miller were impacted and about 14 classrooms at R.S. Payne had “at least some damage" after power outages and freezing temperatures over winter break led to water leaks.

Although more rooms at R.S. Payne were affected, T.C. Miller was described as the bigger challenge to fix, and the school system said Wednesday that work still is being done there.

Leading up to Christmas, Lynchburg saw single-digit overnight low temperatures on two consecutive nights as a mass of arctic air swept through much of the country.

T.C. Miller's library is so damaged that Wodicka described it as a “gutting situation,” requiring removal of the floor and all the damaged components.

"We appreciate all of the hard work and flexibility by LCS staff," LCS said. "We are also grateful for the partnership we have with West Lynchburg Baptist Church and their willingness to host our students and staff."