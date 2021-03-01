Teachers, staff welcome students back as Nelson County transitions to hybrid learning

For many pre-K through third grade students at Nelson County's elementary schools, it wasn't exactly a welcome back to school as they stepped off the bus Monday morning, but rather a welcome back to the building.
After repeated delays, Nelson County Public Schools officially began its phased transition to hybrid learning March 1, bringing back hundreds of pre-K through third grade students whose families opted into the new format.
Under hybrid learning, students are split into two cohorts, referred to as A and B. Each cohort attends classes in person two days a week, but on different days. The other three days of the week, students learn remotely.
Although it was "all hands on deck" that morning, Rockfish River Elementary School Principal Crystal Choate said she couldn't be happier to have at least some of the students back in the building. Many of them had not set foot inside since March of last year.
"I think that it's just a level of excitement, because with our kids comes a lot of energy and really in anticipation of their return you could feel that heightened sense of excitement that typically comes with the first day of school," Choate said of staff anticipating the students' return Monday.
Choate took temperature duty that morning and Assistant Principal Jody Coffey greeted students as they came off the bus. Teachers were posted throughout the building to help direct students to their classroom, she said.
Just 25 minutes down the road, there was a similar atmosphere of excitement mixed with some first-day jitters at Tye River Elementary School.
Marti Bradt, principal of the Arrington school, said it was evident to see the relationships teachers had built with students in the virtual format had carried over to Monday.
"You can just see that the relationships have been there and the students knew what to expect. It’s been marvelous to have them here in our building because we've missed them for almost a year now," Bradt said.
Both elementary school principals said it was a smooth transition that day from transportation to getting students acclimated to being back in the building in the context of the ongoing pandemic.
"We’re thrilled that the systems we put in place worked well," Choate said.
According to NCPS Superintendent Martha Eagle, about 300 — or 74% — of the division's pre-K through third grade students committed to in-person learning as of Monday, with the other 26% continuing with virtual learning.
"I am overjoyed to see our PK-3 students today for our first day of in-person learning. The morning routine reminded me of why we do what we do — for our children and for their education," Eagle said in an email Monday, noting she also was present at Rockfish River Elementary that morning.
Choate estimated about 76% of Rockfish River Elementary's roughly 175 students in kindergarten through third grade are participating in hybrid learning. Due to low enrollment, she said all pre-K students would be attending Tye River, the county's only other elementary school.
At Tye River, Bradt said about 180 pre-K through third grade students had opted for the new format, with the remaining 30% of students in those grades staying virtual.
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24, Nelson County Public Schools has reported a total of 24 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to the division's COVID-19 dashboard that was last updated Feb. 15. One case has been reported at Rockfish and six at Tye River.
Grades four through eight — the next group of students to transition to hybrid learning as outlined in the phased return — are slated to have an open house March 4. Those grades will reenter the classroom March 15, followed by grades nine through 12 by the end of the month.
Choate said systems are in place to have fourth and fifth graders back in the building while they finish their last few days of at-home learning.
"We’re ready for them as well," Choate said.