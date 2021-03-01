Teachers, staff welcome students back as Nelson County transitions to hybrid learning

For many pre-K through third grade students at Nelson County's elementary schools, it wasn't exactly a welcome back to school as they stepped off the bus Monday morning, but rather a welcome back to the building.

After repeated delays, Nelson County Public Schools officially began its phased transition to hybrid learning March 1, bringing back hundreds of pre-K through third grade students whose families opted into the new format.

Under hybrid learning, students are split into two cohorts, referred to as A and B. Each cohort attends classes in person two days a week, but on different days. The other three days of the week, students learn remotely.

Although it was "all hands on deck" that morning, Rockfish River Elementary School Principal Crystal Choate said she couldn't be happier to have at least some of the students back in the building. Many of them had not set foot inside since March of last year.

"I think that it's just a level of excitement, because with our kids comes a lot of energy and really in anticipation of their return you could feel that heightened sense of excitement that typically comes with the first day of school," Choate said of staff anticipating the students' return Monday.