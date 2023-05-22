Randolph College honored more than 100 graduates — almost 95 undergraduates and 24 masters students — Sunday morning at WildCat Stadium.

College President Sue Ott Rowlands kicked off the ceremony acknowledging families and friends, along with the hard work of the graduates.

“Today, we add these women and men before me to the list of graduates who are leaving this college prepared to reach extraordinary levels of achievement,” Ott Rowlands said.

Amy Carrier, president and CEO of Centra Health, delivered the college’s commencement address, and she began by telling graduates their journey was not an easy or obvious path, but “you are sitting here today because you earned it.”

“Today’s events mark a significant achievement in your lives, a new beginning, a moment to be celebrated, but also a time to reflect on the journey that brought you here and the exciting possibilities ahead,” Carrier said.

Carrier said along her journey, she had many influences and received many words of advice to help guide her along the way.

She encouraged the graduates to find hope in the footsteps of others as “you forge your own individual path.”

Upon obtaining her liberal arts degree, Carrier said she put a lot of pressure on herself to land that perfect job, which at the time for her was director of human resources.

Carrier said she applied for position after position without success. Discouraged, she reached out to a family friend and her mom for advice and learned, “you must demonstrate your individual contributions to earn the privilege of leading others.”

She started her career in healthcare making $5 per hour and worked her way up the ladder.

“As you start out in your career, it may be easy to think that certain roles are more prestigious or more glamorous than others, but the reality is that every job is essential,” Carrier said.

Carrier ended her address by giving the graduates four pieces of advice: don’t be constrained by what you know today; find every opportunity to grow; use every experience to deepen your understanding and to find what you love; experiment, evolve and always continue to learn.

“Make your career a journey, not a destination,” Carrier said.

William Jamison, who received his bachelor’s in sport and exercise studies, said receiving his degree is a blessing he can’t quite put into words.

Jamison said the pandemic, which hit during his freshman year, made learning hard due to working online instead of in the classroom.

One thing he learned over the past four years is not to take anything for granted.

“It can all be swept away from you … just enjoy where you’re at, enjoy the moment,” Jamison said.

Andrew Webb, who received his bachelor’s in sociology, echoed Jamison’s statement on the challenge of classes during the pandemic.

Webb said the moment of graduation is the “end of the chapter,” but he will remember what he did and what he learned at Randolph.

“It was challenging but I think the rigors of the school really will help me in the future,” he said.

Zeinab Elkhansa, student government president who received her Bachelor’s of Arts in global studies, said getting to graduation took a lot of patience, focus and having “good people around you.”

“I’m really emotional right now, it’s crazy,” Elkhansa said. “I’m really excited for the future, but it’s so surreal to be here right now.”

Ott Rowlands ended the ceremony with words of encouragement for the graduates.

“That world is waiting for you, graduates, and you now have the tools to make it better, and I know you will do just that,” Ott Rowlands said.